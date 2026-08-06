Londie London broke her silence on the drama surrounding her personal life in a candid new interview

The media personality revealed the mindset she has adopted when dealing with public controversy and negativity

Londie also opened up about where she currently stands in life amid the ongoing public scrutiny

Londie London spoke about navigating life in the spotlight. Images: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London is done entertaining chaos. The media personality and musician has spoken out about her approach to navigating the spotlight, making it clear that her mental peace takes priority over everything else.

Londie London speaks her truth

In a candid interview with DailySUN, Londie addressed the drama that has followed her in the public eye, stating plainly that she actively chooses peace over engaging with conflict. Rather than firing back at critics or getting drawn into public spats, she said her focus has shifted entirely toward protecting her energy and wellbeing.

The star, who has had her fair share of public scrutiny over the years, said she has reached a point in her life where she no longer feels the need to justify herself or respond to every negative narrative thrown her way.

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Recently, her personal life has made consistent headlines, especially since the premiere of her reality show, Life with Londie London. The singer experienced a dramatic fallout with her friend, Que Ndwandwe, instantly sparking a heated debate online.

She acknowledged that while unfortunate, she understood that relationships don't last forever.

"Relationships change, and sometimes you realise people process situations differently. I don't think anyone enters a friendship expecting it to end the way ours did.

"It's unfortunate, but I've also learned that not every relationship is meant to last forever. I genuinely wish them well, and I've chosen peace over constantly revisiting what happened."

Londie London opened up about finally choosing peace over chaos. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Where Londie London stands now

Londie also reflected on her current headspace, describing a version of herself that is more grounded and intentional. She acknowledged that the journey to this point has not been easy, but maintained that choosing peace is a daily, deliberate decision rather than a passive one.

"I've been intentional about protecting my peace, energy and the people closest to me.

"I focus on my businesses, my kids, my music and the people who genuinely love me. Reality TV can amplify situations, but once the cameras stop rolling, real life continues."

The hair entrepreneur made it clear that she is leaning into the life she is building for herself, away from the noise that often comes with fame in South Africa.

The interview paints a picture of a woman who has done a significant amount of inner work and is no longer willing to let external drama derail her progress.

Watch the latest trailer of Life With Londie London below.

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