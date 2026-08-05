Nollywood actress Tope Osoba passed away at 40, with tributes pouring in from fans and colleagues across social media

Osoba had previously spoken publicly about discovering a cancerous lump during a self-examination, detailing her emotional diagnosis journey

News of her passing was met with shock, devastation and disbelief as fans who've followed her journey struggle to process her sudden loss

Nollywood actress Tope Osoba sadly passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Image: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian film industry is grieving the loss of Temitope "Tope" Osoba, a Nollywood actress who died in August 2026 at the age of 40 following a prolonged illness. News of her passing swept across social media, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow entertainers who had followed her journey closely.

Tope Osoba's cancer diagnosis

Osoba had opened up about her health struggles in 2025, sharing a deeply personal account of how she first noticed a lump in her chest during a routine self-examination. When she initially sought medical attention, her concerns were brushed aside by a doctor at a private hospital, who attributed the lump to the fact that she had never been pregnant or breastfed.

Unsatisfied with that explanation, the Ifedolapo actress kept a close watch on the area and eventually noticed it had grown. Further tests confirmed it was cancer, a discovery she described in an interview with BBC News Yoruba as "one of the worst" days of her life. She recalled immediately fearing the worst.

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According to Legit, a CT scan offered some comfort, revealing the cancer had not spread significantly. Doctors told her she would not need a mastectomy and could avoid chemotherapy, with radiation treatment being the recommended course of action instead.

Despite having declared herself cancer-free, Nollywood actress Tope Osoba sadly passed away. Image: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Funding the treatment presented its own difficulties. Osoba turned to her colleagues for financial help, and actress Foluke Daramola played a significant role in raising both awareness and funds on her behalf.

After completing her treatment, Osoba publicly declared herself cancer-free in February, expressing gratitude to God and everyone who had stood by her.

"HE that is in me, HE that healed me, HE that gave me a second chance is greater than your shallow thoughts."

Her passing has therefore come as a devastating shock to those who believed she had overcome the illness. It falls on the heels of another Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo's sudden death in May.

Watch this tribute post below.

Tributes pour in for Tope Osoba

Heartbroken fans gathered beneath her last Instagram post from July, struggling to accept the news.

life_of_olami9 was in disbelief:

"My crush, this can't be true o."

precious19169 mourned:

"I really followed this woman's journey, and I was hoping she would get better. This is such a great loss, I pray this is not true."

caesar_vibez reacted:

"Hope the news I just heard is not true because I'm still confused."

omosheykeh said:

"Hmm, you fought this life so hard. Rest well, ma."

Seputla Sebogodi's daughter pays tribute at his funeral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an emotional tribute by Seputla Sebogodi's daughter, Thabang, at the veteran actor's funeral.

She described the late Generations actor as her best friend and safe space, opening up about the pain of losing him and having to now navigate life without him.

Source: Briefly News