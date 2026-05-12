Alexx Ekubo has allegedly passed away at the age of 40, which sent shockwaves through Nollywood and social media

News of the actor’s reported passing surfaced on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, with entrepreneur Stella Ifeoma reacting emotionally on Instagram

Fans and fellow actors, including Funke Akindele and Rita Dominic, shared tributes and messages of disbelief online

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Alexx Ekubo's death news stunned fans. Image: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian film industry has been plunged into mourning following the death of actor Alexx Ekubo at the age of 40.

The Conversations in Transit actor’s passing comes three months after Pete Edochie’s death hoax.

On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, social media was rocked by news that the actor, whose real name was Alexx Ekubo-Okwaraeke, had passed away.

Nigerian entrepreneur Stella Ifeoma took to her official Instagram account to say that she had tried to call Alexx Ekubo’s phone after she heard news that he had passed away. The post was captioned:

“@alexxekubo, please answer your call! Tell me it’s not true!!”

See the post below:

What is Alexx Ekubo's cause of death?

Alexx Ekubo’s cause of death could not be confirmed at the time of publishing. Some publications reported that Ekubo died in an undisclosed Lagos medical facility from a sickness he had been battling for a while. Other social media accounts attribute his passing to kidney cancer, which has claimed the lives of other Nollywood stars in the past.

See the post below:

Peeps mourn Alexx Ekubo's alleged death

After Alexx Ekubo’s death was announced, fans and industry colleagues, like Rita Dominic and Funke Akindele, reacted. While some remarked on the inconsistencies regarding the cause of death, others were in denial that the actor had indeed passed away.

Here are some of the comments:

@Globenews98 highlighted:

“Some said liver, while some said kidney 😭”

@Joanciara2 said:

“Tell me it's a joke.”

@Sampsolo remarked:

“Omoh, sometimes when I hear such news, I just sit down and think about life. Everything we're struggling for can just end in one moment. It's really scary.”

@helpbloggerng shared:

“This one hit different 😔Alex Ekubo was that tall, fine, talented guy who always brought the energy on set, from blockbuster roles to that signature smile. If true, Nollywood just lost a real one too soon. Private battles no be small thing. Rest in perfect peace champ 🙏💔 May God comfort family and fans.”

@PrettyMfon said:

“This is heartbreaking news. I suspected something was wrong when I stopped seeing him do videos on Instagram; he went silent. I recall the lovely video he did with siblings. May his soul rest in peace.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Funke Akindele paid tribute to Alexx Ekubo. Her tribute read:

“I really tried to reach out. to see you one more time, but guess you knew best. May your kind soul rest in peace, Alex. Ore mi like you fondly called me, I will always remember and cherish the good times we shared together. REST IN PEACE ALEX”

See the screenshot below:

Nollywood mourned the death of icon Alexx Ekubo. Image: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Kanayo O. Kanayo dragged for comment about attacks on foreigners in SA

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that legendary Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo was criticised for his speech at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in Lagos.

Kanayo was honoured with the prestigious Industry Merit Award, a lifetime achievement recognition he shared with veteran actress Sola Sobowale.

Source: Briefly News