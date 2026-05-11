On Saturday, 9 May 2026, iconic Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo attended the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in Lagos

In a video of his acceptance speech shared on X on Sunday, 10 May, he condemned the alleged xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Several South Africans accused Kanayo of hypocrisy and argued that he should focus on problems affecting Nigeria before criticising South Africa

Iconic Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo was criticised for his comments about alleged xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Image: Kanayo O Kanayo

Source: Facebook

Veteran Nigerian actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere MFR, known professionally as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has been dragged online for comments about alleged attacks on foreigners in South Africa.

The issue of illegal migrants has been topical in South Africa, with several protests held in an effort to bring attention to it.

As South Africans weighed in on the issue, veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo entered the chat.

Veteran Nigerian actor alleges there's xenophobia in SA

On Saturday, 9 May 2026, during his acceptance speech at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Kanayo condemned the alleged xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Kanayo was honoured with the prestigious Industry Merit Award, a lifetime achievement recognition he shared with veteran actress Sola Sobowale.

In a snippet shared on X (Twitter) by user @azania1023 on Sunday, 11 May, the Stingy Millionaire actor suggested that other Africans have every right to be in South Africa and should not be chased away.

“I’m not happy about what’s going on in South Africa today. Let us lend our voices against the xenophobic attacks on every African. We are not happy. As Africans, we cannot continue running from Africa,” he said.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

SA reacts to veteran Nigerian actor's comments

The social media post gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some called out Kanayo O. Kanayo for being a hypocrite and not spotlighting the issues plaguing Nigeria,

Here are some of the comments:

@jshimange said:

“Africa, South Africa, and the international community are equally disheartened by Nigeria’s poor governance, which has evolved into a humanitarian crisis that cannot continue to be ignored.”

@osmaseko remarked:

“He should have addressed this horror happening in his own backyard.”

@Linghe_Xing asked:

“When will they talk about their countries' problems publicly like this, I wonder 💭 🚮”

@HAVE_A_THEORY questioned:

“Why are they always silent on the horrible things Nigerians are doing in our country and all over the world. They are always silent when other nations get rid of Nigerians, but SA must be bullied!”

@Driza84 criticised:

“And South African Celebrities are quiet instead of enlightening their many followers around the globe that South Africans are not Xenophobic. Use their platforms to educate, share stats and facts🚮”

@MrorMsdrunkard asked:

"What about Boko Haram? They are failing to address real issues that are affecting their country."

SA reacted to comments made by veteran Nigerian Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo. Image: Kanayo O Kanayo

Source: Facebook

Gareth Cliff discusses causes of anti-illegal immigration marches

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gareth Cliff shared his views on the cause of the growing anti-illegal immigration protests.

The former 5FM presenter also shared a warning about where things could be heading if the situation is not handled carefully.

Source: Briefly News