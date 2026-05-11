“South Africa’s Worst President”: Advocate Ike Khumalo’s Shocking Attack on Ramaphosa Goes Viral
- Advocate Ike Khumalo has sparked widespread outrage after a viral podcast clip in which he launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa
- Khumalo went further to claim Ramaphosa is “the worst president South Africa has ever had,” and suggested he should face trial after leaving office
- The comments come amid ongoing political tension following the Constitutional Court's ruling in the Phala Phala matter
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SOUTH AFRICA — Advocate Ike Khumalo has triggered widespread controversy after making extremely harsh remarks about President Cyril Ramaphosa during a podcast interview that has since gone viral on social media.
This comes as the fallout from the ConCourt's Phala Phala judgment continues, with many public figures weighing in on the ruling.
Ike Khumalo makes a very controversial statement
In the clip which was posted on 11 May 2026,, Khumalo strongly criticised Ramaphosa’s leadership, saying he believes the President is “the worst that South Africa has ever had” and accusing him of being “heartless” and “dangerous.” He further claimed that Ramaphosa should face serious punishment after leaving office, including trial proceedings.
SACP welcomes Constitutional Court's Phala Phala ruling, Mapaila calls for speedy impeachment action
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Khumalo went on to make a series of unverified and highly contentious claims about political influence and power structures in the country, suggesting that the president is backed by powerful groups.
He also linked his criticism to the state of public services, particularly hospitals, arguing that leadership has failed ordinary South Africans.
"If you know where we come from as black people, you would not govern the way these people are governing," he said.
See the viral video posted on X:
Who is Ike Khumalo?
Ike Khumalo is a South African advocate of the High Court, political analyst, and public commentator. He is known for expressing strong and often controversial opinions on politics and social issues, including xenophobia, governance, employment, and religion.
Over the years, Khumalo has remained a divisive public figure. He was previously accused of inciting public violence in relation to the 2021 July unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. He was later granted bail by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.
Social media weighs in on his controversial remarks
The comments quickly spread online and have drawn mixed reactions, with some users condemning the language as extreme while others defended his right to express political views.
@MonwabisiKete said:
"You believe Ike Khumalo? A guy who believes apartheid was better?"
@strange_cartel said:
"You don’t get this level of public frustration unless people feel completely betrayed by the leadership. Years later, citizens are still asking where the improvement is."
@Godfrey_2011 said:
·"Lol. I hate the fact that I agree with him."
@jerry_peep said:
"Ike Khumalo’s opinion on Cyril is congruent with how he is doing business-wise during Cyril’s presidency."
@JethroMonareng said:
"When you take bread out of people's mouths, they speak like this. They mobilise without substance but with conspiracy theories."
SACP calls for Ramaphosa's impeachment
Briefly News reported that the South African Communist Party (SACP) welcomed the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding Phala Phala, saying that impeachment needed to come quickly. Speaking at an event in Mpumalanga, SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila welcomed the ruling and expressed concern that there were businesspeople inside the Presidency that was sharing the resources of this country.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.