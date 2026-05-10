The South African Communist Party (SACP) has weighed in on the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding Phala Phala

SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila also expressed concern that the State's resources were being sold off

The SACP’s Mbulelo Mandlana also weighed in on Parliament's decision to originally reject the report into the scandal

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The SACP has welcomed the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding the Phala Phala saga. Image: Alex Reporter/ Nehawu AD

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

MPUMALANGA – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has welcomed the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding Phala Phala, saying that impeachment needed to come quickly.

The Constitutional Court ruled on Friday, 8 May 2026, that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the robbery at President Ramaphosa’s game farm in 2020. The Section 89 Independent Panel Report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of the robbery.

With the ruling now opening the door for impeachment proceedings to be restarted against the president, several parties have weighed in on the decision, including the SACP, an alliance partner of the African National Congress.

SACP welcomes the judgment

Speaking at an event in Mpumalanga, SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila welcomed the ruling.

"We welcome the Constitutional Court judgment on the impeachment of the president. This impeachment must move fast because if it is delayed, we will have no government infrastructure as everything would have been sold," he said.

He also expressed concern that there were businesspeople inside the Presidency that was sharing the resources of this country.

SACP concerned by Parliament’s action

Mapaila’s comments come a day after the SACP released a media statement in which it appeared to criticise the ANC’s decision to use its majority in Parliament to originally protect Ramaphosa.

“If the Republic cannot count on Parliament to be the best performing institution in upholding the laws, it means our system is in precarious waters,” the SACP’s Mbulelo Mandlana said.

The SACP has expressed concern that the ANC used its majority to protect Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

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Other stories about the ConCourt ruling

Briefly News has covered several articles about the aftermath of the ruling, as several politcians weighed in on the judgment.

Presidency responds to ConCourt’s ruling

Briefly News also reported that the Presidency released a statement following the Constitutional Court's ruling.

Vincent Magwenya, the president’s spokesperson, insisted that Ramaphosa respected the Constitutional Court’s judgment.

The Presidency also maintained that no one was above the law as Ramaphosa faces possible impeachment.

Source: Briefly News