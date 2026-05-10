SACP Welcomes Constitutional Court’s Phala Phala Ruling, Mapaila Calls for Speedy Impeachment Action
- The South African Communist Party (SACP) has weighed in on the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding Phala Phala
- SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila also expressed concern that the State's resources were being sold off
- The SACP’s Mbulelo Mandlana also weighed in on Parliament's decision to originally reject the report into the scandal
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
MPUMALANGA – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has welcomed the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding Phala Phala, saying that impeachment needed to come quickly.
The Constitutional Court ruled on Friday, 8 May 2026, that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the robbery at President Ramaphosa’s game farm in 2020. The Section 89 Independent Panel Report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of the robbery.
With the ruling now opening the door for impeachment proceedings to be restarted against the president, several parties have weighed in on the decision, including the SACP, an alliance partner of the African National Congress.
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SACP welcomes the judgment
Speaking at an event in Mpumalanga, SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila welcomed the ruling.
"We welcome the Constitutional Court judgment on the impeachment of the president. This impeachment must move fast because if it is delayed, we will have no government infrastructure as everything would have been sold," he said.
He also expressed concern that there were businesspeople inside the Presidency that was sharing the resources of this country.
SACP concerned by Parliament’s action
Mapaila’s comments come a day after the SACP released a media statement in which it appeared to criticise the ANC’s decision to use its majority in Parliament to originally protect Ramaphosa.
“If the Republic cannot count on Parliament to be the best performing institution in upholding the laws, it means our system is in precarious waters,” the SACP’s Mbulelo Mandlana said.
Other stories about the ConCourt ruling
Briefly News has covered several articles about the aftermath of the ruling, as several politcians weighed in on the judgment.
- Julius Malema welcomed the ConCourt’s ruling and suggested that Ramaphosa resign before he was impeached.
- Mahlengi Bhengu said that the African National Congress was committed to the rule of law following the ruling.
- The Democratic Alliance said that the president must be held accountable after the ConCourt’s decision.
- Gayton McKenzie insisted that the Patriotic Alliance would not vote to impeach President Ramaphosa.
- Herman Mashaba called the Phala Phala saga a serious embarrassment to the nation.
Presidency responds to ConCourt’s ruling
Briefly News also reported that the Presidency released a statement following the Constitutional Court's ruling.
Vincent Magwenya, the president’s spokesperson, insisted that Ramaphosa respected the Constitutional Court’s judgment.
The Presidency also maintained that no one was above the law as Ramaphosa faces possible impeachment.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za