The Presidency has released a statement following the Constitutional Court's ruling over the Phala Phala saga

The ConCourt ruled that the National Assembly had acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the robbery

The Presidency insisted that President Cyril Ramaphosa respected the Constitutional Court’s judgment on the matter

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The Presidency said that Cyril Ramaphosa respected the Constitutional Court’s Phala Phala judgment. Image: Chris Jackson/ @Am_Blujay (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The Presidency has insisted that no one is above the law following the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Phala Phala.

The ConCourt delivered judgment on 8 May 2026, ruling that the National Assembly had acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm.

The Section 89 Independent Panel Report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of a robbery at his game farm. As a result of the ruling, Parliament now must set up an impeachment committee, which will probe the case fully. It will then decide whether there are grounds for impeachment.

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President, released a statement following the ruling. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Presidency responds to ConCourt’s ruling

Following the ruling, the Presidency released an official statement saying that it noted the judgment.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa respects the Constitutional Court’s judgment and reaffirms his commitment to the Constitution, the independence of the Judiciary and the rule of law,” Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President, said in the statement.

He added that the president had been consistent in providing his assistance to the various enquiries into the Phala Phala matter.

“President Ramaphosa maintains that no person is above the law and that any allegations should be subjected to due process without fear, favour or prejudice,” the statement read.

It added that Ramaphosa also called on all South Africans to respect the Constitutional Court judgment and all judicial institutions.

What you need to know about the Phala Phala case

ANC committed to the rule of law following ConCourt ruling

Briefly News also reported that the African National Congress (ANC) weighed in on the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding the Phala Phala saga.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu emphasised that the party was committed to the rule of law following the ruling.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Bhengu's comments about the ANC's views on the ConCourt's ruling.

Source: Briefly News