The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) completed an investigation into the Phala Phala robbery

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu stated that the report was top secret and would not be released to the public

Social media users are not surprised by IPID's decision, saying that the matter was swept under the carpet

South Africans are not surprised that the report into Phala Phala will not be made public.

It’s been over five years since the infamous Phala Phala robbery, and the saga continues to make headlines.

On 9 February 2020, an undetermined amount of money was stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm, but the matter only came to light in June 2022.

Since then, there have been numerous developments in the matter, but no one has been held accountable. The details of the break-in have also not been released and now it never will.

Phala Phala report marked as “top secret”

The saga is once more in the news following Senzo Mchunu’s admission that a report into the matter was marked as “top secret”. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) completed an investigation into the Phala Phala robbery in October 2023.

In response to a parliamentary question by African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader, Vuyolwethu Zungula, the police minister confirmed that IPID’s report was complete but said it would not be released for public consumption unless it was declassified.

Zungula then asked why the report’s release was delayed numerous times, Mchunu stated that it was impermissible to make available a classified report.

“In essence, there is no delay in making the report available, but it is not allowed to make it available," he said.

Mchunu also noted that IPID was independent and therefore he could not interfere with its operations.

Citizens have been calling for the Phala Phala report to be released for years, but it's been officially declared as classified.

What you need to know about Phala Phala

The South African Reserve Bank exonerated Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala farm theft

The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute anyone related to the Phala Phala case

The Democratic Alliance slammed the NPA's decision not to prosecute anyone related to the theft

Cyril Ramaphosa was grilled in Parliament but maintained his innocence when it came to Phala Phala

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party accused the NPA of being captured after its decision not to prosecute

Social media users are not surprised

Mchunu’s admission about the report has not come as a surprise to many, as they didn’t expect anything to be done about the issue.

Gregory Rosenberg said:

“Swept under the ANC corrupt carpet like all the other cases involving ANC ministerial members.”

Clifford Thomson stated:

“Well, that's as good as saying that Uncle Cyril is guilty of committing a crime, but no sanction will be implemented, because he's the boss, and clearly above the law.”

Zabalaza Gasela joked:

“They seal everything, even bank statements, but they claim to be fighting corruption 🤣.”

Elias Kobo asked:

“The case attracted the general public's interest. We are eager to know what happened. Why should there be no transparency? Does this confirm that we are not, in reality, equal before the law?”

George Schneigansz stated:

“Like most ANC politicians, he remains untouchable. Any other member of the public would have been prosecuted.”

@Linda80221590 said:

“Some are more equal than others.”

MK Party wants Donald Trump to investigate Phala Phala

Briefly News reported that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party praised Donald Trump following his inauguration as the new US President.

The party also called on the billionaire to investigate why dollars were found at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

South Africans were amused by the MK Party's statement, with many saying Trump wouldn't care about SA.

