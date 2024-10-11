The Democratic Alliance have called for an urgent review of the NPA's decision not to prosecute in the Phala Phala case

A criminal complaint was laid against the president after millions were stolen from his farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo

The DA argued that the public had the right to know the real reasons behind the NPA's decision not to prosecute

The Democratic Alliance has questioned the NPA's decision not to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa or anyone in the Phala Phala case. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Michele Spatari.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) have expressed concern about the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision about the Phala Phala case.

The NPA recently confirmed that it would not prosecute anyone related to the matter because there is “no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution.”

The decision has raised many questions, with politicians and the public criticising it.

The DA is now the latest party to question the decision.

DA calls for review into decision

In an official statement, the DA called for an urgent review of the decision, saying it failed to meet the public's expectations of transparency.

“The Phala Phala scandal is much too important to simply disappear without thorough scrutiny and full interrogation of the reasons behind this outcome.

“The public has the right to know how the NPA can conclude that there is “no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution” despite critical evidence, such as CCTV footage and mobile phone records, reportedly linking the accused to the burglary and potential financial irregularities,” the statement continued.

Ramaphosa off the hook

The case made headlines after it was revealed that millions were stolen from the president’s farm in Limpopo. Ramaphosa never reported the crime, and it was only brought to the public’s attention when Arthur Frasier reported it and asked for an investigation into Ramaphosa’s conduct.

The president has been accused by many of tax evasion but now won’t be investigated for any wrongdoing following the NPA’s decision.

MK Party say NPA is captured

The MK Party’s Dr John Hlope has accused the NPA of being captured over their refusal to prosecute anyone regarding Phala Phala.

Dr Hlope added that President Cyril Ramphosa was guilty of tax evasion for failing to disclose the money that was stolen from his farm.

The MK Party said they would raise the matter during parliament's question and answer session, Briefly News reported.

