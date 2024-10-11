The MK Party have reesponded the National Prosecuting Authority's decision not to prosecute in the Phala Phala case

Dr John Hlope accused the NPA of being captured for their failure to take action against Cyril Rampahosa

Hlope argued that President Ramaphosa was guilty of tax evasion and needed to be investigated for it

The MK Party will raises the Phala Phala issue in parliament as Dr John Hlope accused the NPA of being captured by those who support President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: @Patricia_Bantom.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been captured.

That’s according to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) who have reacted to the news that the NPA would not be prosecuting anyone in relation to the Phala Phala case.

While explaining the reason for not prosecuting anyone, the advocate assigned to the matter concluded there was no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution based on evidence.

Dr Hlope promises action will be taken

During a special press briefing, MK Party Deputy President Dr John Hlope confirmed that they would be raising the matter in parliament.

“Watch this space.” On Thursday, there is a question for Phala Phala on this issue. I will raise it in parliament,” he said.

He added that the decision by the NPA not to prosecute the president was shocking to say the least.

Hlope says Ramaphosa is guilty

Dr Hlope said that everyone knew the money (stolen from Cyril Ramphosa’s farm) was hidden under the mattress, so clearly it was not disclosed.

He added that because the money was hidden and not disclosed to the tax man during the year, it clearly was tax evasion.

“The president evaded tax. There’s no two ways about it. He is guilty of tax evasion.”

Hlope says NPA is captured

Hlope further stated that the decision of the NPA not to prosecute based on there being no reasonable prospects of success was nonsensical.

He continued that these institutions were being monitored and remote controlled by the those who support the president.

“There is a simple English term; those institutions like NPA are captured.”

