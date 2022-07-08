The shutdown that took place throughout Mpumalanga has had serious effects on the export industry

Coalescence said the delays caused by the shutdown are economically very scary because the ripple effects are huge

The South African Federation of Trade Unions said it is planning a national shutdown in August to protest

MBOMBELA - The shutdown that took place throughout Mpumalanga on Wednesday, 6 July has wreaked havoc on the already fragile export industry. Taxis and trucks blockaded several routes in response to the country’s high fuel prices.

Speaking on the impact felt by chrome producers, Samancor Chrome said the company has contingency plans in place in the event of unplanned blockades. The company told Fin24, that it is unable to quantify the current situation’s impact in its totality.

Also speaking to the publication, Coalescence’s trade and transport corridor consultant, Barbara Mommen, said the delays are economically very scary because the ripple effects are huge. She said that the losses are enormous for tripper fleet operators. Mommen said if there is a fleet of 180 vehicles standing at the cost of about R5 500 per hour.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions said it is planning a national shutdown in August to protest the ongoing energy crisis at Eskom, the rising cost of living, and high levels of unemployment. Meanwhile, SowetanLIVE reported that authorities are on high alert following a shutdown in Mpumalanga.

South Africans react to the national shutdown:

@Wonga_mtsotso said:

“People are tired of this Government.”

@Kamza_Hleza1 wrote:

“As a country, we are not angry enough.”

@Filwe_Flow commented:

“National shutdown = regional shutdown.”

@bnzmanoba added:

“This movement must be a movement of removing ANC because today the ANC is no longer serving us it’s about their pockets.”

