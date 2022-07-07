Roads leading up to Kruger National Park have been blocked off due to the Mbombela shutdown

Tourists planning to enter and exit the park through Phabeni, Numbi and Paul Kruger Gates are advised to use alternative gates

Department of Community Safety condemns the closures of the roads in the strongest terms

MBOMBELA - Roads entering and exiting the Kruger National Park have been blocked off due to the ongoing protest action caused by the Mbombela shutdown. Park visitors have been asked to use alternative routes. However, many roads in Mpumalanga remain closed and barricaded by taxi drivers.

Tourists at the Kruger National Park are urged to find alternative routes. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said tourists who plan to enter and exit the park through Phabeni, Numbi and Paul Kruger Gates are advised to use alternative gates. Speaking to News24, he said visitors are urged to use the Malelane or Orpen Gates.

Phaahla said the gates in Mpumalanga are operational, and only the roads leading to the park’s gates are affected. However, he advised motorists to be careful. Mpumalanga SAPS Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala urged motorists to avoid travelling along the N4.

Meanwhile, the Department of Community Safety Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi told BusinessLIVE that MEC Vusi Shongwe is calling on all protesters to demonstrate within the ambits of the law. Mmusi said the protestors should not infringe upon the rights of others and that Shongwe condemns the closures of the roads coming in and out of Mbombela in the strongest terms.

South Africans react to the Mbombela shutdown:

@ManieDee said:

“It’s time young people get angry enough and take part in matters affecting our future.”

@DuncanDludlu posted:

“Well organised shut down.”

@Phangisa_Nels commented:

“We are doing this for the whole country.”

Source: Briefly News