The fuel levy cut will fall away on Wednesday, 6 July and motorists will end up paying more than R25 a litre

The petrol price for 93 Unleaded will increase by R2.37, and 95 Unleaded will rise by R2.57 per litre

The price of diesel will see an increase of R2.31 for 0.05% sulphur and R2.30 for 0.005% sulphur a litre

JOHANNESBURG - South African motorists can expect more bad news as the fuel levy cut will fall away on Wednesday, 6 July.

The price of petrol for 93 Unleaded will increase by R2.37, and 95 Unleaded will rise by R2.57 per litre. The diesel price will increase by R2.31 for 0.05% sulphur and R2.30 for 0.005% sulphur a litre.

The fuel levy cut will be done away with on Wednesday, 6 July.

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy made the announcement. According to Fin24, in inland provinces, motorists could pay R26.31 for 93 Unleaded and R26.74 for 95 Unleaded.

In coastal provinces, motorists could pay R25.66 for 93 Unleaded and R25.99 for 95 Unleaded. The government will reduce the relief to R0.75. The Central Energy Fund said the temporary relief would be withdrawn from Wednesday, 3 August.

Mybroadband reported that the Fuel Levy in the price structure of petrol and diesel would therefore amount to 319.0 c/l and 305.0 c/l respectively in the price structure of petrol and diesel.

South Africans are irate with the fuel price increase:

@jaffvz said:

“Crime is fed by poverty. Who can survive like this? No electricity, fuel too expensive and we have to run generators AND cars because our business can't run any other way...... we are doomed as a people.”

@danie10 commented:

“It's not a local issue, but we should be demanding better and safer public transport like other countries make use of.”

@PurpleRain0089 posted:

“This country is sinking so far down its potholes... Soon there will be nothing left of SA.”

@tsholux wrote:

“What sin have we committed to being punished like this mare.”

@shikkai123 stated:

“And there goes the economy.”

@Skybound2JC added:

“It’s going to kill us.”

