South Africans can end up paying almost R25 per litre due to the fuel levy of R1.50 that is set to be reintroduced

The price of fuel could see a major hike by Wednesday 1 June and South Africans are already struggling to make ends meet

The People Against Petrol and Paraffin Increases has called for citizens to implement the ‘switch-off’ campaign

JOHANNESBURG - The price of fuel could see a major hike by Wednesday 1 June and has left citizens reeling. South Africans could end up paying as much as R3.92 extra for a litre of 95 unleaded petrol, 93 unleaded petrol would be R3.81 more expensive and R2.50 extra a litre for diesel.

The drastic increase is due to the government putting an end to the levy cut that was implemented in April to soften the blow of the already high fuel prices. The fuel levy of R1.50 is set to be reintroduced to the price of fuel and South Africans can end up paying almost R25 per litre.

The government’s intervention in April saw about R6billion of strategic oil reserves sold in the hope that the price of oil would calm by the end of May. However, the price of Brent crude oil reached the highest amount in the past two months, Fin24 reported.

The already exuberant fuel prices have South Africans struggling to make ends meet. A campaign to fight back against the fuel price is being held across the country. The People Against Petrol and Paraffin Increases (PAPPI) has called for South Africans to implement the ‘switch-off’ campaign.

PAPPI chairperson Visvin Reddy told SABC News that the price of petrol will affect all citizens and not just motorists, due to the increase in the cost of living.

SA angered

Social media users are calling for citizens to join in a collective strike to prevent the price of fuel from increasing:

Ke Swenka Cory said:

“When fuel was under R20 a litre I used to drive around to "clear my mind" Now my thoughts have to live with me.”

David Sabela wrote:

“Why can't we go for a national strike, Hela it's too much now.”

Rantha Ramraj commented:

“Absolutely outrageous. Everything is negatively high in this country... high unemployment, high crime, corruption and high prices ... never ends.”

Ashnee Govender posted:

“There is NO middle class in this country…you are either poor or rich! We all work to make ends meet and pay taxes to support all the grants that get handed out so freely. When do we have a chance to recover?”

Dee Kivido wrote:

“Something needs to be done to stop this. Maybe orchestrate a big strike, citizens to show them we are serious. Clearly they are incapable of running the country. It's time we the people take over. Darn it!”

Tracey Beukes added:

“That's because the government are taking R10 per litre for themselves.”

Eish: Bad news for motorists, no plans to extend levy cut, says Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the scraping of the fuel levy that has been the saving grace to motorists will be reinstated at the end of May. The Minister of Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe said fuel prices are expected to soar upwards towards an increase of R3.50 a litre next month. The levy was cut in April as a way to help motorists reduce the pressure from the high fuel prices.

The minister said his department would need to consult National Treasury to determine if the levy cut could be extended. Fin24 reported that the possible funds that could be raised from selling reserves would be enough to reduce the levy for two months.

