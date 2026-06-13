An African man went viral after firing back at countries mocking South Africa following Bafana Bafana's 2-0 loss to Mexico in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener

He pointed out that many of the countries laughing at South Africa have never qualified for AFCON

South Africans backed him up and reminded the world that SA is the only African country to have hosted the FIFA, Rugby and Cricket World Cups

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A Nigerian man recording a vlog for his TikTok page. Images: @abrahppci0u

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian man had words for everyone laughing at South Africa after Bafana Bafana's opening World Cup loss. The video was originally posted on TikTok by @abrahppci0u and reshared on X by Raymond, @ChosenOne_2026, on 12 June 2026.

In the clip, the man speaks to the people from countries that have been mocking South Africa online after the team's 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the Estadio Azteca.

He said:

"South Africa is the only African country that have hosted the World Cup, the best World Cup so far. Countries that do not even qualify for the World Cup are laughing at South Africa. You guys are funny, very funny."

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What happened against Mexico

Bafana Bafana's opening match did not go to plan. In the ninth minute, midfielder Sphephelo Sithole was dispossessed near the penalty box, allowing Mexico's Julián Quiñones to score.

Things got worse in the second half when Sithole received a straight red card, leaving Bafana with ten men. Themba Zwane was then sent off in the eighty-fourth minute, reducing the team to nine players.

Raúl Jiménez added a second goal with a header in the sixty-seventh minute to seal the result.

SA's record speaks for itself

The man in the video made a point that many South Africans felt was true. South Africa is the only country on the continent to have hosted the FIFA World Cup, the Rugby World Cup, and the Cricket World Cup.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup is one that many continue to praise as the only time the tournament has been held in Africa without a multi-country arrangement.

South Africa also competes and wins across other sports like golf, volleyball and rugby. Bafana Bafana also reached this, the 2026 World Cup, with a squad built mostly on locally developed talent.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi backs Nigerian man's defence

South Africans and others agreed loudly on the man's TikTok page:

@MduduziSibeko said:

"My king, you forgot to mention we have hosted all major world cups: football, rugby and cricket. 🙏🏾"

@MicheleneBenson wrote:

"They are very funny indeed 😂"

@TiegoPetra said:

"South Africa is the first and only country to host the LIV Golf tournament, and it was awesome 😎 Tell them our brother 🙌🏽"

@PrettyC said:

"Soccer is not the only sport we have 🫡"

@Semomotela wrote:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 is massive. 🥰🥰🥰 Cheers 🍻👏✌️"

@200_rands_multiplier said:

"Thank you, my brother, for having sense."

@sbangizweyekiso wrote:

"A story changed, man. Thetha Nikodimo. Loving the transformation and evolution."

A Nigerian man. Images: @abrahppci0u

Source: TikTok

More on Bafana Bafana at the World Cup

Briefly News recently reported on former Mamelodi Sundowns star Teko Modise blasting coach Hugo Broos after the Mexico loss.

recently reported on former Mamelodi Sundowns star Teko Modise blasting coach Hugo Broos after the Mexico loss. Sphephelo Sithole locked his Instagram after being sent off against Mexico, and the messages South Africans sent him after the match were unexpected.

Tyla performed at the FIFA World Cup alongside rapper Future, and one photo from the show sent fans into a complete frenzy for a very unexpected reason.

Source: Briefly News