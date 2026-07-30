A South African teacher was filmed heating students' lunches inside the classroom using a microwave he brought to school

The candid video, captured during a school day, showed the teacher going the extra mile for his students during lunchtime

South Africans online praised the teacher and called on schools across the country to follow his example

Meneer Mkhize brings a solution to cold lunches in his classroom. Image: @Meneer Mkhize

Source: Facebook

A South African teacher won hearts across Mzansi after bringing a microwave to his classroom so his students would not have to eat cold lunches.

The video, posted on Facebook on 29 July 2026 by Meneer Mkhize, showed candid classroom footage of the teacher helping students during a lesson before a microwave was brought into the classroom. Students lined up at the microwave to heat up their food. It was a small act, but it clearly meant a great deal to those who watched it unfold. The on-screen text read:

"Cold lunch? Not on Meneer's watch."

What is innovation in teaching?

Innovation in teaching is the use of creativity, new ideas and improved methods to enhance children's learning. It goes beyond technology, focusing on better ways to teach, build skills and create meaningful learning experiences that help every child grow, regardless of where learning takes place.

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View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the warm gesture

South Africans took to his page with praise and a few laughs:

Mathilda Ewerts said:

"Every classroom should have a microwave coz kids dont take just bread to school they want actual food,,,,,,all schools please get one or do fundraisers"

Sthenjisiwe Gee Khuzwayo wrote:

"Teacher of all decades! Gubhela!"

Phindile Khoza Mabona joked:

"Now the food is toooo hot 😂"

Zaakazee Memela Amanda added:

"Now this is what needs to trend big up Meener now our kids can carry noodles to school"

Sanele Nxumalo Sisekelo said:

"My school thinks this is AI coz they'd slap me with an electricity bill"

Khona V Xaba Masondo shared:

"Weee mine would warm an apple and juice...🙏"

More Briefly News Stories on teachers

A Richards Bay teacher’s early morning preparation routine, including getting ready before school, has touched Mzansi as people praised educators’ dedication and hard work behind the scenes.

An American child impressed Mzansi after teaching his mother how to count in Afrikaans, with their wholesome language-learning moment winning hearts online.

A salary debate erupted after Boni Xaba challenged a TikTok user’s claim that leaving teaching for truck driving led to a R30,000 monthly income, with South Africans weighing in on pay differences between the two careers.

Source: Briefly News