A Richards Bay teacher’s heartfelt video showing her classroom morning routine has moved thousands online

Jeanre Pieterse from Arboretum Primary School arrives early to prepare her classroom before pupils arrive

South Africans flooded the comments, saying her dedication left a lasting impact on their families

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Jeanre Pieterse

Source: Facebook

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher has touched South African hearts with her emotional morning prep video. Jeanre Pieterse teaches at Arboretum Primary School in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal. She arrives at school around six in the morning to prepare for class. Before the bell rings, she moves through the classroom, stopping at each child’s chair.

A teacher’s dedication before the bell

Pieterse shared the clip on Facebook on 22 July 2026 with a heartfelt caption. She explained that this part of her morning routine means the most to her. She thinks about each child’s heart, mind and friendships before the day starts.

Pieterse also considers their safety and how deeply they are loved. She hopes her learners grow in wisdom, confidence, kindness and courage daily. For Pieterse, teaching goes far beyond lessons and classroom assessments alone. She believes it’s a privilege to stand in the gap for young lives. Trusting something bigger with what she cannot control matters most to her.

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Her post quickly spread across social media, touching thousands of parents and former pupils. Many parents said their children often speak about her caring morning routine. One mother mentioned how special this feels for families raising children with additional needs.

Another commenter recalled doing something similar during her own years of teaching. She said the impact was clearly visible throughout her pupils’ later lives. Several people said they wished Pieterse had been their own child’s teacher.

Others said this kind of dedication is rare in schools these days. The overwhelming response shows how deeply Jeanre Pieterse's small daily act resonated with people.

Watch the video below:

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A local teacher delivered an English lesson in the most fun way, engaging her pupils while giving them an entertaining show.

A young teacher shared her cheerful and fun way of teaching her primary school pupils about the weather, impressing many viewers.

Source: Briefly News