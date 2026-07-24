Key state witness Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu took the stand in Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's corruption trial at the Pretoria High Court

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu described how a suspended R104-million defence contract led to a series of cash requests after a meeting with the former Speaker

The state alleges Mapisa-Nqakula solicited R4.55 million and received R2.15 million in cash bribes while serving as Defence Minister

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Former National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — A key state witness in the corruption trial of former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday that the former Speaker personally approached her for a R300,000 loan.

Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, sole director of logistics company Umkhombe Marine, is testifying against Mapisa-Nqakula, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting more than R4 million and accepting R2.15 million in cash bribes during her tenure as Defence Minister. The state's indictment alleges the conduct occurred between December 2016 and July 2019.

How Umkhombe Marine's contracts led to cash demands

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu explained to the court that Umkhombe Marine secured logistics and cargo contracts with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to transport military supplies across the African continent. A R104-million contract was subsequently suspended without explanation, prompting her to initiate legal action against the military.

Before the matter reached a judge, she testified, military officials offered her an alternative R79-million contract on the condition that she withdraw the lawsuit. She accepted those terms.

Following a meeting with Mapisa-Nqakula, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu said the cash requests began. The first was for R300,000, then R400,000, with several further demands to follow. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu told the court that the first request came through the late secretary for defence, Dr Sam Gulube, who said he is requesting it on behalf of the speaker. She handed over the cash, telling the court the funds came from a safe at her home

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Witness describes transporting concealed cash

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu told the court she sometimes carried as much as R800,000 in concealed cash on her person while delivering cargo to destinations including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

When questioned by the defence about whether Mapisa-Nqakula had any role in awarding either the R79-million or R104-million contracts, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu said she was not aware of any such involvement.

The state alleges Mapisa-Nqakula sought a total of R4.55 million in cash and other benefits from the contractor, ultimately receiving R2.15 million over a three-year period. Mapisa-Nqakula denies all charges. The trial continues.

Mapisa-Nqakula slams Parliament's Phala Phala report

Briefly News reported that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula expressed shame over the way the African National Congress handled a Section 89 Independent Panel report into Phala Phala. The report, led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that there was prima facie evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations in relation to the covering up of a theft at his game farm in Limpopo.

Source: Briefly News