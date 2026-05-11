Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula sat down with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to discuss the 2022 National Assembly vote regarding the Phala Phala report

The former National Assembly spokesperson explained who told African National Congress members not to vote in favour of the report

South Africans took to social media to express scepticism over Mapisa-Nqakula's sincerity, given her own legal battles of late

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Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula claimed that ANC MPs were ordered to vote against the implementation of the Phala Phala report. Image: Phill Magakoe (Getty Images)/ Alex Reporter (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has expressed shame over the way the African National Congress handled a Section 89 Independent Panel report into Phala Phala.

The report, led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that there was prima facie evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations in relation to the covering up of a theft at his game farm in Limpopo.

In December 2022, the National Assembly rejected the report by 214 votes to 148, and the matter was not referred to the impeachment committee. The Constitutional Court has since overturned that decision, finding that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally by rejecting the report.

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Mapisa-Nqakula reflects on how the vote was handled

In an interview with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for his African Renaissance Podcast, the former National Assembly Speaker discussed the ANC's handling of the Phala-Phala report vote.

Mapisa-Nqakula recalled how ANC Secretary Fikile Mbalula came to caucus to remind them that it was D-Day and the report was going to be discussed.

“But I want to say to the caucus of the ANC, none of you will vote in favour of this report,” Mapisa-Nqakula recalled Mbalula telling them.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula claimed that Fikile Mbalula gave ANC MPs the order to reject the Phala Phala report. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Mapisa-Nqakula says ANC abused its majority

Ndlozi then asked the former Speaker whether she thought that the ANC abused its majority in Parliament that day, to which she said that she thought they did.

“I hate to say this. We did,” she admitted.

She stated that it was not necessary for someone to walk into caucus and tell everyone else what they needed to do, saying that the matter could have been handled more maturely.

“I hang my head in shame because we could have done better,” she stated.

What you need to know about the Phala Phala case

South Africans weigh in on former Speaker’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Mapisa-Nqakula’s statement, with many arguing that she wasn’t truly sincere or sorry.

@NgcoboDyan stated:

“All ANC comrades say this when there is no more room to hide, mxm. They eat, eat, and eat, and come out with useless, shameless statements. How I wish we could eliminate such crooks as a lesson. They eat with no fear with the tender system.”

@_Zwoluga said:

“There is nothing sincere about her. She is just mad that they have thrown her into the wilderness, and she is not dealing with her own criminal cases.”

@Sphamandlatheon agreed:

“She is saying that because she is left in the cold. Attending court cases with no support from the president or the NEC. She is bitter and only seeking sympathy from the people. If she weren't in court, she'd never say those words.”

@MagaselaMzobe added:

“It’s sad that they always find wisdom and sincerity once they are out of power, which makes it difficult to accept that she is sincere.”

@TheJustCaused stated:

“The ANC will always put the party before the people. So if you vote for them thinking they will decide on matters in the interest of this nation, you are wasting time.”

@LumkoPhiwe said:

“When they are no longer in power, they always act like this.”

@TsipaA noted:

“When she was inside and eating, then she didn't have any misgivings about the instructions to vote along the party line. I hate people who only see their wrongs when they're not benefiting from the system.”

IPID blames technical issues for Phala Phala report delay

Briefly News reported that IPID blamed an email issue in June 2025 as the reason why it did not release the Phala Phala report.

Senzo Mchunu noted that the report was marked as top secret by IPID, but ActionSA requested to have it made public.

South Africans were left in disbelief at the excuse conjured up by IPID as to why it couldn't respond to ActionSA's request.

Source: Briefly News