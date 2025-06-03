The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) blamed an email issue for not disclosing its Phala Phala report

The report was marked as top secret by Senzo Mchunu, but ActionSA recently requested to have it made public

South Africans were left in disbelief at the excuse conjured up by IPID as to why it couldn't respond to ActionSA's request

IPID blamed an issue with the email system for why it missed a deadline to respond to ActionSA's request. Chris Jackson/ fizkes

LIMPOPO – An application by ActionSA to view the report into the Phala Phala farm scandal has been thwarted by technology.

The party requested that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) release its report into the scandal which happened in 2020. The report has been classified as “top secret” by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

But IPID has now failed to meet the deadline to respond to the party’s Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application, citing technical difficulties.

IPID blames difficulties with the email system

In response to Herman Mashaba’s party about the report on 28 May 2025, IPID indicated that the deadline for it to respond to ActionSA’s request would be extended by a further 30 days.

“Please be advised that this extension is necessary as our email systems were recently down. We will respond to your request in due course,” IPID’s Legal Investigation and Advisory Services official, Martha Sibiya, said.

The postponement doesn’t mean that IPID will release the report anyway, as that decision lies with the Deputy Information Officer.

IPID confirmed this in a previous email to the political party.

“Your request will be forwarded to the Deputy Information Officer, who will assess it in accordance with the provisions and determine whether the requested information can be located and lawfully disclosed,” the email said.

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA asked for IPID's report, but is still waiting. Image: Darren Stewart

What you need to know about Phala Phala

South Africans are amused by latest delay

The email excuse has left social media users amused, as many couldn’t believe the reason given for the latest delay.

Zakhele King P Petse said:

“Another fire pool story.”

Sibusiso Nkosingiphile McDust stated:

“All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

M GA Mchunu claimed:

“They are still doctoring it to save RamaRupert from criminal activities.”

Mornay Short asked:

“Did they forget to click 'send'?”

Zweli Thrive Mphaki added:

“This country is a circus. Really now? A leopard will never change its spots.”

Selena Govender joked:

“The last time the laptop broke 😂.”

Senzo BojelaSncono exclaimed:

“Come on, we are not all at a 30% pass rate.”

Phala Phala trial postponed again

Briefly News also reported that the trial into the burglary at Phala Phala game farm has been postponed.

The postponement was granted because one of the accused, Froliana Joseph, is heavily pregnant at the moment.

Joseph, her brother David Joseph, and Imanuwela David will only appear in court again in September 2025.

