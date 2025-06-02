The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is probing the use of Starlink in South Africa

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party alleged that Starlink, which is owned by Elon Musk, was operating unlawfully

South Africans are sceptical of the investigation, saying that Starlink has actually been around for a while

ICASA is probing the use of Elon Musk's Starlink in South Africa, despite it not having a license to operate in the country.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

Elon Musk has been fighting to get a licence to operate Starlink in the country. But according to reports, the satellite internet service is already being operated unlawfully anyway.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party alleged that Starlink, which is operated by SpaceX, was offering its services in the country without a licence.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has now launched an investigation into the allegations.

ICASA launches investigation into alleged unlawful use

According to ICASA Chairperson Mothibi Ramusi teams have been sent out to conduct physical verifications in the affected areas where the alleged use took place. The regulator stated that it was also engaging with SpaceX for further clarity regarding the allegations.

Speaking to eNCA, Ramusi stated that ICASA would be clamping down on such illegality.

ICASA has published a notice in the government gazette, stating that all entities offering electronic communications services in South Africa are required to comply with the legislative and regulatory frameworks.

The regulator’s investigation has also received the backing of Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Solly Malatsi.

Elon Musk has been unable to bring Starlink to the country as yet.

Source: Getty Images

Malatsi’s recent directive to ICASA

Malatsi recently issued a directive to ICASA, which allows for BEE laws to be relaxed in favour of equity equivalents. Foreign investors in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector can now score BEE points by undertaking activities like investing in infrastructure in rural areas.

The move was seen as a way to make it easier for Musk to obtain a license. The world’s richest man previously claimed that he was not allowed to get a license because he wasn’t black.

When recently asked about Starlink potentially being granted a licence in the country of his birth, Musk chose to dodge the question.

South Africans sceptical about ICASA’s investigation

The regulator's decision to investigate the alleged unlawful use of Starlink has been greeted with scepticism by many, who claim that it’s not new.

Bra Edi laughed:

“😂but those routers are available on Takealot and Amazon.”

Tshifhiwa Nthangeni added:

“Starlink has been operational in South Africa for some time. We are only now starting to take notice. For example, MSC Cruises uses Starlink. As soon as you board, you're connected. Many international airlines are also using Starlink for in-flight connectivity.”

Moporofeta Moapostola Paulos added:

“Just imagine, ICASA investigating a whole billionaire. What a waste of time.”

Lyn Maxwell stated:

“Starlink has been around for a while. People have been using it for a while. We should have taken Musk up on it for free for all schools, it’s the best thing to bring connectivity to rural areas that have 1.2% connectivity. The ANC wants a piece of the pie again for doing nothing.”

Bonga Phungula said:

“They are fooling us. As if they didn't know. Even if the allegations are proven true, nothing will happen because he was forced in.”

Tseko Jonas Letsatsi added:

“There are many illegal things in this country.”

Afrikaner man shares video of Starlink in SA

In a related article, an Afrikaner man shared a video showing people that he has found a way to access Starlink in South Africa.

The South African man's video went viral amid the controversy that Elon Musk sparked with his claims about South Africa.

Briefly News reported that Musk has not yet been able to get Starlink approved for use in South Africa.

