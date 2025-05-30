Cabinet has officially approved the Employment Services Amendment Bill, which regulates the employment of foreign nationals

The Minister of Labour now has the power to set quotas when it comes to the number of foreigners employed in South Africa

South Africans questioned what happened before the bill and how the enforcement of the policy would now be conducted

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, said that Cabinet approved a new bill aimed at regulating the number of foreigners employed in the country. Image: @Khu_Ntshavheni

GAUTENG - The introduction of a new bill approved by Cabinet has raised questions among South Africans.

On Thursday, 29 May 2025, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni announced that Cabinet had approved the tabling of the Employment Services Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Labour Minister given power to set quotas

According to the bill, the Employment and Labour Minister will have the power to set quotas when it comes to the number of foreign nationals employed in the country going forward.

The bill will also regulate the number of foreign nationals employed in South Africa. Ntshaveni noted that the bill also aimed to prevent exploitation by labour brokers who employed undocumented foreign nationals.

Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, now has the power to set quotas. Image: @mbuso_siera

The issue of foreigners employed in the country continues to make headlines. In September 2024, the Minister of Public Service and Administration revealed that over 6,000 foreign nationals were employed in government departments.

In April 2025, Gayton McKenzie also questioned the number of foreign nationals employed at Robben Island Museum.

Cabinet also approves a new policy

The Minister in the Presidency also confirmed that Cabinet approved the National Labour Migration Policy White Paper.

The policy introduces quotas on the number of documented foreign nationals that can be employed in major sectors. These sectors include agriculture, hospitality, tourism, and construction.

Ntshaveni said that the policy aimed to achieve balance across the sectors and also address the expectations South Africans had when it came to jobs.

South Africans left unimpressed

While the news was welcomed by some South Africans, others questioned whether there was a law in place before the bill. Others asked how it would be enforced.

Tiyani Rikhotso asked:

“So, there was no law before?”

Lesego Mkhize stated:

“South African laws are just on paper, mxm.”

Chris Van Den Berg said:

“Feed your own people first, and then you can look at feeding others.”

Mere Kgakgamatso added:

“It’s long overdue.”

Gabisile Nkosi questioned:

“What was happening before this bill?”

Oupa Bopape asked:

“Why waste time knowing it means nothing? First, approve the White Paper on corruption and maladministration, which will stipulate that corruption equals treason and you get the death penalty, like our BRICS friend, China.”

Paul Mabale questioned:

“My question is, what were they doing all this time? What will happen to those who don't follow the law?”

Siphiwe Biyela stated:

“We should not be talking about any employment of foreign nationals, considering that South Africa has the highest unemployment rate in the whole world.”

Nothani Mavuso added:

“It's too late.”

Bra Buda Ntuli added:

“Too many policies with no enforcement are just as good as useless.”

Zimbabwean national secures top job with fake documents

In February 2025, Briefly News reported that South Africans were questioning the qualifications of Kudakwashe Mpofu.

Mpofu, a Zimbabwean national, secured a top position at the North West Development Corporation (NWDC).

He allegedly used fake documents when he was appointed to the post of the Chief Financial Officer of the State-Owned Company.

