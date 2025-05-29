The rail line between Cape Town and Chris Hani (Khayelitsha) has been reopened after five years

The line had been non-operational because of rampant cable theft and widespread vandalism

South Africans celebrated the news, but also expressed concern that it may be vandalised again

The Transport Department and other stakeholders celebrated the reopening of the Chris Hani to Cape Town rail route. Image: @the_hda

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - The Department of Transport is celebrating the reopening of the rail line between Cape Town and Chris Hani (Khayelitsha).

The line has been non-operational since November 2019 due to cable theft and widespread vandalism. It was reopened on 29 May 2025, following extensive repair work along key sections of the route.

The Central Line is Cape Town’s most important rail corridor and connects communities of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the Cape Town and Bellville CBDs.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Transport Minister welcomes the milestone moment

Speaking at the official reopening ceremony, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy spoke about what a big moment it was.

The reopening is considered to be a key milestone in restoring Cape Town's strategic Central Line. The Central Line has been plagued by illegal electrical connections and land encroachment.

The minister stated that a fully recovered Central Line had the potential to get a large number of commuters using trains again, which would ease the traffic congestion in the city.

"With this achievement, we are one step closer to returning passenger rail to its rightful place as the backbone of public transport and of economic growth in our country," the minister said.

The restoration of the line forms part of the Presidential Rail Project.

The key section of the Central Line has been non-operational since November 2019. Image: @IsaacSileku

Source: Twitter

Community members attempt to block Central Line

While the Transport Department welcomed the move, the Transport M community members in the settlement along Stock Road in Philippi East were not.

The residents of the area previously erected shacks on top of the railway line, but were moved in December 2023 by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) to allow for the line to be repaired.

The residents blocked the railway line with burning tyres and metal on Tuesday, 27 May, as they demanded that PRASA move them to a permanent serviced site.

South Africans welcome the news

The reopening was welcomed by many South Africans on social media, who saw it as a sign of progress. There were some concerns among some residents who wondered whether there was sufficient security to prevent it from being vandalised again.

@Thabo_Tshisi said:

“Well done to all involved. Now for the public needs to preserve and take care of this infrastructure.

@my1centsworth asked:

“Do you have adequate security in place to prevent the theft of infrastructure again? Otherwise, it’s just an exercise in futility if it all gets stolen again?

@m8rksa added:

“That's great news. This will allow for a cheaper and safer commute between Khayelitsha and Cape Town.”

@PantsiMelikhaya stated:

“There has to be a serious integrated security management strategy. Taxi operators benefited from the suspension of that line. Law enforcement has to be effective.”

@Matthew86744190 said:

“Great and timely as we enter the cold, wet and windy Cape Town winter months. This will serve many thousands of fellow citizens well every day. Thanks to all involved.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News