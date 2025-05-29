Lucy Moyane, the Mpumalanga Education Head of Department (HoD), has been suspended following an investigation

An investigation was conducted after the department spent R2 million on 22 laptops, with each costing R91,482.50

South Africans believe that Moyane will be promoted to another department and not punished for her role in the scandal

Mpumalanga Education HoD Lucy Moyane has been suspended following an investigation into the R2 million spent on 22 laptops. Image: @dbetvnews

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

MPUMALANGA – The fallout from the R2-million laptop procurement scandal in Mpumalanga continues. The province’s Education Head of Department (HOD), Lucy Moyane, has now been placed on precautionary suspension.

The decision comes not long after she went on leave for a month, which coincided with investigations into the laptop procurement saga, which rocked the province.

Mpumalanga Premier suspends Moyane

Following Moyane’s return from leave, Premier Mandla Ndlovu signed off on her suspension on Tuesday, 27 May 2025. Her suspension comes after Ndlovu released the findings of a forensic probe into the procurement of 22 laptops for R2 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The probe found that there were gross procurement irregularities and alleged dishonesty in the deal, with senior departmental officials also involved. The report also confirmed that the department violated multiple legal and financial frameworks in the procurement of the laptops, which cost R91,482.50 each.

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu confirmed that Lucy Moyane was suspended. Image: @919News_.

Source: Twitter

BoTau Technologies red-listed by the province

The provincial government has also moved to red-list BoTau Technologies, the company that supplied the overpriced and under-spec laptops.

The report found that BoTau Technologies delivered lower-spec Dell XPS 13 and XPS 14 models and then charged nearly double the estimated resale price of these. BoTau Technologies is accused of also submitting false claims of compliance and misleading cost breakdowns.

The provincial government also confirmed that disciplinary proceedings will be instituted against all implicated officials. Lifestyle audits will also be conducted to assess if any of the officials unduly benefited from the scandal.

South Africans weigh in on the scandal

While the scandal is by no means new, social media users continue to be amazed by how much was spent on laptops and the latest developments.

Makgola Lehong said:

“After 30 years, we know how this works. She will be suspended with full pay for five years, then get redeployed somewhere so that comrades can still eat.”

Franklin Barendse added:

“Aah, she’ll be promoted. She has the right credentials for a higher office in the ANC.”

Roy Bennet asked:

“They suspended her and followed the right procedure. But did they stop her salary?”

Dennis Masango stated:

“She must be arrested, period. Very embarrassing.”

Nqonqo Msuthu Andries said:

“Ahah. Let me guess. She's an ANC criminal gang member, this one.”

Fani Mbonani noted:

“It’s in their DNA to steal. She's ANC after all. She's not the first or the last to cripple our education system. She's not different from other ANC thugs.”

Ayoyo Ayo said:

The African National Corruption Party will remove her from the Education Department and send her to another department. That's how they operate.”

Investigations concluded into laptop saga

Briefly News reported on 5 May 2025 that an investigation into the Mpumalanga laptop procurement saga was completed.

Premier Mandla Ndlovu released the findings, which showed that the supplier knowingly provided the department with lower-spec laptops.

South Africans reacted to the findings, but don’t believe that anyone will be punished for the scandal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News