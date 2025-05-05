Premier of Mpumalanga, Mandla Ndlovu, released the findings of an investigation into R2 million spent on 22 laptops

The supplier knowingly provided the department with lower-spec laptops and overcharged them for it by almost double

South Africans reacted to the findings, but don’t believe that anyone will be punished for the scandal

R2 Million Laptop Scandal Investigation Concluded, Supplier Knowingly Overcharged Department

MPUMALANGA – An investigation into the R2 million spent on 22 laptops has been concluded, and detailed corrupt practices by the supplier and government officials.

An investigation was launched after the Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Education, Cathy Dlamini, revealed that over R2 million was spent on laptops for officials.

At the time, Dlamini could not confirm what brand the devices were, but did note that they were over R90,000 each.

Laptop supplier overcharged the department for devices

Premier Mandla Ndlovu has now released the findings of the investigation, which confirmed that the supplier knowingly overcharged the department.

Invoices showed that BoTau Technologies charged nearly double for each laptop, raising the retail price from R59,000 to R91,482.50.

The company also delivered lower-spec Dell XPS 13 and XPS 14 laptops instead of the Dell XPS 15 devices that were approved.

The company has now been flagged for blacklisting following the findings.

Departmental officials are also in hot water

The investigation also showed that officials failed to follow due diligence processes and allegedly used outdated specifications from two years ago, as well as bypassed key pricing negotiations recommended by the bid adjudication committee.

Officials were also accused of dishonesty during the investigations as they attempted to mislead the Premier and MEC.

“There was a deliberate effort by implicated officials to conduct investigations into a matter in which they were directly involved, while concealing or misrepresenting their role in the procurement process,” the Premier said.

Disciplinary processes will now begin against all implicated officials, including the Department of Education head, Lucy Moyane, who has since taken leave.

“We will also refer the matter to the South African Police Service to consider possible criminal charges, including collusion, corruption, and financial misconduct,” Ndlovu said.

South Africans weigh in on findings

Social media users weighed in on the findings of the investigation, with many worried that senior officials would not be punished.

Thabo Makgoba asked:

“Will the money be recovered, or is it lost for good?”

Steven Bailey said:

“The HOD will just move to another position and continue.”

Ndabetha Masiphula added:

“Nothing is going to happen to her. Most likely, the lowest-ranking officials will be sacrificed.”

Alloysious Swartbooi stated:

“The HOD of Education, procurement officials and the Director of procurement need to be fired, not the contractor.”

Christopher Reynolds said:

“But nobody in the department will be held accountable.”

Simphiwe Mkhaliphi suggested:

“Fire that nonsense and freeze accounts and take whatever necessary to make up for the money. Corruption must be dealt with decisively.”

Senzo BojelaSncono added:

“They deserve jail time.”

Departmental head takes leave during the investigation

Briefly News reported that Lucy Moyane took leave as investigations in the laptop saga were progressing.

The Department of Education's head went on leave after R2 million was spent on 22 laptops for government officials.

South Africans questioned the timing of her leave, joking that she was going to be spending her share of the money.

