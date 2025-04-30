Godrich Gardee is still seeking answers when it comes to the death of his daughter, Hillary, three years after her murder

The Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) suspects that there is a cover-up due to the lack of answers

Gardee wrote a letter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) about the case

Godrich Gardee Fights for Justice in Daughter’s Murder Case, Claims Possible Cover-Up by SAPS, NPA

GAUTENG – Godrich Gardee is not giving up the fight when it comes to getting justice for his slain daughter.

Hillary was found dead outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga on Tuesday, 3 May 2022, three days after she was last seen.

The 28 was shot execution-style, and her body was badly bruised. Four men were arrested for the murder, but charges have been provisionally withdrawn against them.

Gardee is still fighting for justice

Three years after the murder, Gardee is still searching for answers. The Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wrote a scathing letter on 3 April 2025 to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS), accusing both of a possible cover-up.

On 29 April, Gardee took to social media to voice his frustration at the lack of response to his 12-page letter.

He also shared the letter to his X (formerly Twitter) account.

In the letter, Gardee noted the number of delays, withdrawn charges, and unanswered complaints.

“The evidence and information thus far gathered appear to point to the possible cover-up complicity of law enforcement agencies in the events surrounding and connected with her death,” Gardee wrote.

Gardee’s letter also noted that there were repeated attempts to hold authorities accountable, but these were met with deafening silence.

Gardee suspects the threat of legal action is to blame

The EFF member also stated that he believed the SAPS and NPA were afraid of legal repercussions. Three of the suspects who were arrested for the crime sued the state after the charges were dropped.

Philemon Lukhele, Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, and Albert Mduduzi Gama claim they were severely assaulted and tortured by police who tried to get them to confess to the crime and implicate others. The trio also claimed that police wanted them to implicate former EFF Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu.

Gardee believes that due to this lawsuit, SAPS and the NPA were hesitant to reinstate charges against Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna. Nkuna reportedly confessed to single-handedly killing Hillary but has not been convicted of the murder.

Nkuna is serving a life sentence after he confessed to killing his girlfriend and her sister in 2022. He committed the murders while he was out on parole, and allegedly went on a killing spree during that period, which left four others dead, including Hillary.

Gardee had demanded that the case be referred to the NPA’s investigative directorate within 20 days or face legal action.

“I will have no option but to approach the competent court for appropriate relief,” he stated.

Rassie Nkuna bought vehicles while in prison

