Hilary Gardee's family wants restitution from the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola

The Gardee family believes had Lamola's department performed its duties, their daughter would still be alive

The grieving family is suing Lamola and the justice and correctional service department for R18 m for negligence

MBOMBELA - The family of slain Hilary Gardee is taking the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, to court in an R18 million negligence case.

Hilary Gardee's family believes her senseless murder could have been prevented and is suing Justice Minister Ronald Lamola for negligence. Image: @JimmyJa75006676/Twitter & Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

In a letter of demand addressed to the justice minister, the Gardee family alleges that Rassie Nkuna, one of the suspects accused of Hilary's murder, was wrongfully on parole when the young woman was tragically murdered.

The family's legal representative, Makhakheni Mashele, claimed that Lamola's department acted negligently when it released Nkuna on parole.

Mashele claimed that Nkuna was facing a litany of charges, including a string of armed robberies, possession of a stolen vehicle, and absconding from parole management for two years.

The family alleges that Nkuna disappeared for nearly two years after he was released from prison in 2019.

According to SABC News, Nkuna was arrested for an alleged sexual assault charge that was withdrawn. Still, the justice and correctional services department reportedly failed to press charges against Nkune for his two-year parole violation.

Hilary Gardee was found dead, with stab wounds, boot prints, and a gunshot wound on 3 May after she went missing on 29 April.

Nkuna has also been linked to three other killings, one involving a woman from Midrand the accused met on Facebook who was murdered in August. Nkuna was also implicated in killing his girlfriend Pretty Mzibuko and her police officer sister on 15 May, 12 days after Gardee's body was found, SowetanLIVE reported.

The Gardee family believes that had the department fullied its obligation with due diligence, the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee would still be alive.

South Africans react to the Gardee family's R18 m lawsuit

South Africans are divided on who is culpable in the murder of Hilary Gardee.

Below are some comments:

@ThembaMdumela claimed:

"What happened with Lamola now? , esh this war of politics"

@Yomosehlakaleba commented:

Let them deal with Lamola decisively.

@Rhoyi_Masoka asked:

"Did the minister kill his daughter?"

