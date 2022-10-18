Seven dangerous prisoners used a hacksaw to break out of the Makanda prison on Tuesday morning

Among the escapees are six Zimbabwean rhino poachers, a Zimbabwean housebreaker and a South African murderer and rapist

Police have launched a 72-hour activation plan and have apprehended one escapee so far

MAKHANDA - The seven prison escapees used a hacksaw to cut through the bars of their prison cell at the Makhanda prison in the Eastern Cape to escape on Tuesday, 18 October.

Seven dangerous detainees escaped from a Makhanda prison using a hacksaw. Image: Stock Photo

Deputy justice and correctional services minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa revealed the escape details during a media briefing in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to TimesLIVE, Zimbabwean citizens Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane, and Simba Masinge are among those who have escaped. The group was found guilty of rhino poaching charges on September 30.

The rhino poachers escaped alongside Zimbabwean national Bennet Kwarrile, who was arrested for housebreaking, theft, and attempted murder. South African Luvuyo September, arrested for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery, also partook in the jailbreak.

The Eastern Cape police launched a 72-hour activation plan to apprehend the seven escaped detainees. Thus far, authorities have recaptured one of the escapees. Details of the arrest are still unclear as the investigation is ongoing, eNCA reported.

Communities in the Makhanda area are on high alert as it is reported that the group of escapees are highly dangerous, and one of them is reportedly armed.

South Africans react to the details of the Makhanda prison break

South Africans aren't buying that the escapees broke out of prison alone.

Here are some comments:

@HowardMusimwa claimed

"It's a lie. How did they get a hacksaw in the prison? They paid the officers."

@Touchingdaworld commented:

"Who gave them the hacksaw, and who was responsible for tools before and after working hours? Suspend all personnel and call them one by one for a hot bench of questioning."

@Ma_LoJ added:

"Inside job."

