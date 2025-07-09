Nicki Minaj is back to fire more shots at her former collaborator, Jay-Z, and his label, Roc Nation

The rapper went on a now-viral rant, calling Hov out for apparently deceiving his fans, his alleged ties to the Republican Party, and more

Reactions to the drama were split, where some peeps sided with Nicki while others said she was completely out of line

Nicki Minaj had another rant about Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Images: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is not done with Jay-Z just yet, and her latest allegations had tongues wagging on social media.

What did Nicki Minaj say about Jay-Z?

Trinidad rapper Nicki Minaj is topping social media trends once again for the comments she has made about fellow rapper Jay-Z.

The Moment For Life hitmaker's now viral Twitter (X) rant exposed not only her assumed hate for Hov, but his alleged shady business, and it seems she's ready to lift the lid on what truly happens in Hollywood.

In a series of X posts shared by XXL, Minaj accused Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez, of "ruining hip hop, football, basketball, touring, Instagram and Twitter."

The post alludes to Jay-Z and Roc Nation's investment in sports as well as the rapper's ties to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Nicki Minaj claims Jay-Z ruined hip hop and sports, and may even be a Donald Trump supporter. Image: Kevin Mazur

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Nicki spoke out against Desiree Perez, referring to her as "Desirat," and addressed her pardon by Donald Trump in 2021 after she was involved in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics in 1994:

"Y'all so-called black saviour, #JayZ has a Hispanic CEO who was pardoned by President Trump. Hmm, interesting. So does that mean Desirat isn't a democrat?"

Nicki alluded to Jay-Z possibly having ties to Donald Trump's party, saying it would explain why he never bothered to declare his support for Barack Obama or Kamala Harris at the time of their electoral runs:

"Wait, did Jay-Z ever campaign for Kamala? Hmmm. He's benefited so much from the party. When President Obama gave the speech about 'brothers,' why didn't Jigga man come out and strongly campaign for the democratic party at that time? Could it be that y'all have all been hoodwinked?"

Social media reacts to Nicki Minaj's allegations

Netizens were puzzled by Nicki's claims and accused her of using drugs:

ZayBake said:

"I'm sick of this Trinidadian- pill popping, anti-black American sexual apologist."

2ThaDirtFOC wrote:

"But [Lil] Wayne is a real-life Trump supporter and was pardoned by Trump, and he doesn't think racism is real. Get this lady some help."

anthonyfiorello posted:

"Nicki’s wilding out, and yet she only has herself to blame. She was given free equity in Tidal by Jay-Z, and she never signed the paperwork, costing her millions. And she wants to blame Hov for everything, despite her own poor choices. Accountability doesn’t exist, apparently!"

Social media was split about Nicki Minaj's comments about Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Image: James Devaney/GC Images

Meanwhile, others sided with Nicki and said Jay-Z and Desiree Perez needed to be investigated:

LosTexasDiablo defended Nicki Minaj:

"She always has to be the one fighting for this music industry, and people will always tear her down. Let her get this out."

Rayo84883994321 wrote:

"The names y'all call people tell me a lot. Nicki speaks up on something, and y'all's first response is 'She’s on coke.' These are the same people who called Drake a rapist because he beefed with Kendrick. The programming works on some of y’all way too well."

hanx3sports said:

"The only people hoodwinked are the people who thought a former corner boy selling toxins to his own people was actually this sophisticated leader that's looking to help all black people, lol."

Nottacommie posted:

"Nicki is a lot of things, a liar is not one of them."

Nicki Minaj takes shots at Megan Thee Stallion

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nicki Minaj's comments about Megan Thee Stallion.

This comes after the WAP rapper's motion to dismiss a lawsuit by a cameraman was dismissed, and Nicki had a field day when the reports went out.

