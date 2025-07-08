Anele Mdoda was floored after reading a hilarious fact about US President, Donald Trump

He gave a nickname for the Prime Minister of Japan after forgetting his real name

Like her followers, Anele was hysterical and commented on President Trump's antics and outrageous behaviour

Donald Trump's nickname for the Japanese Prime Minister floored Anele Mdoda. Images: Instagram/ zintathu, Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Anele Mdoda and her followers couldn't believe what President Donald Trump said after forgetting another politician's name.

What did Donald Trump call the Prime Minister of Japan?

Anele Mdoda was hysterical after reading a headline about US President Donald Trump's latest antics.

In his recent interview on Fox News on 29 June 2025, Trump highlighted his plan of action to hash out deals with other countries to avoid harsh tariffs. He said:

"I am going to send letters, that’s the end of the trade deal. I could send one to Japan."

The US President went on to quote what he would write in his letter to the Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, referring to him as Mr. Japan, as if they were in a pageant:

"'Dear Mr. Japan, here’s the story: you’re going to pay a 25% tariff on your cars, you know? So we give Japan no cars. They won’t take our cars.'"

Anele Mdoda was hysterical after learning what Donald Trump called the Japanese Prime Minister. Images: Instagram/ zintathu, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Anele Mdoda reshared a picture post, originally published by Business Bulls on 6 July, announcing Trump's hilarious blunder:

"I can give him a pass on this."

This comes after Trump's announcement on trade tariffs, in which he imposed a 30% tariff on South African imports starting from 1 August.

Previously, Briefly News shared Anele's reaction to Trump's fallout with Elon Musk, mocking him while pouring gas on the already raging war between the businessmen:

"That man doesn't deserve you, king, @elonmusk."

Social media weighs in on Donald Trump's blunder

Netizens were hysterical and said America had a comedian for a president:

ZYantolo7 laughed:

"Lol! Donald Trump is just something else."

ivar_no23 said:

"This one really does not care."

Official_ZA1st was in stitches:

"Forgetting his name is one thing, but calling him Mr Japan? Aowa bathong."

sonam.xoxo1 was hysterical:

"Like he’s some pageant winner."

Social media users debated whether Donald Trump’s remark was funny or inappropriate. Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Meanwhile, others called Trump out and said he was disrespectful, unprofessional, and his remark was derogatory:

luyolomkentane said:

"Trump is so ignorant. He thinks the world revolves around him and his enabling Republican Party."

tholo_motaung wrote:

"This is wrong, it's total disrespect. This man is full of arrogance."

andrzej_malpien wasn't impressed:

"It's not funny. It's unprofessional."

lberthaidu posted:

"Don't even for a second think he really forgot. No, this is humiliation on purpose."

