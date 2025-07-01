Anele Mdoda hit back at a critic who slammed Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez, Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress

The seasoned radio personality responded to a social media user who hated the dress, calling Lauren's fashion sense tasteless

The newlywed explained the inspiration for her high-end wedding gown and how the concept came about

Anele Mdoda approved of Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez's, Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda reacts to Lauren Sanchez's dress

947 radio star Anele Mdoda responded to a critic on X (Twitter) who found Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez's, Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress tasteless.

American billionaire Jeff Bezos married his partner, Lauren Sanchez, in a star-studded Italian wedding on 27 June 2025 in Venice.

X user @madisontayt_ dragged the couple, saying, "It’s so true that money can’t buy taste."

Responding to the person who slammed the gown, Anele said it is great, "Just say you hate them. This is a great dress."

Check out the X post below:

What inspired Lauren's wedding dress

The dashing bride wore a figure-hugging Kate Middleton-inspired dress, which accentuated her hourglass figure.

According to Daily Mail UK, Sanchez revealed that her dress was inspired by her 11-minute trip to space earlier this year.

"It went from 'I want a simple, hot modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she said. Lauren added, I want something that evokes a moment," she continued.

The concept was then reportedly discussed over dinner in New York with Dolce. They intentionally wanted the dress to fit her perfectly.

Anele Mdoda loved Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sanchez's Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress. Image: Marco BERTORELLO

Source: Getty Images

What Mzansi has to say about Jeff's wedding

These are the mixed reactions from social media users:

@kgeewhite17 asked:

"Jeff B remarried? About damn time."

@ProfSibs said:

"Nice dress for that body, too, not for the improper fraction body that I know! Period."

@MohaswaMakhotso stated:

"They are just mad that she didn't go for a common design. This dress is gorgeous."

@MavundlaNokwazi laughed:

"They are mad because they are broke and not being picked by a billionaire."

@SpecialChild01 stated:

"It's so classy."

@DoesHappen gushed:

"Fantastic dress. I love it."

@jeannyzone1 stated:

"The classiest dress. I am not excited about the face, though. She should ask Chris Jenner and her gals to connect her."

@sibonga_dlamini said:

"I’ve also been so confused at the amount of hate this dress has been getting. It’s gorgeous, bespoke, timeless, and honestly surprising for Lauren! I wasn’t expecting her to be so covered, but it worked out well in this instance."

@Wadostydray910 is sceptical:

"The dress is awesome, but."

@BRICSinsider asked:

"Remember that Indian Billionaire who had Rihanna and Elton John for his like 100-day wedding celebration. No one said anything."

