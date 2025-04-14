American superstar Katy Perry will make history by being part of the first all-female crew to man a space shuttle since 1963

The ET hitmaker will join Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn, Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen on the Blue Origin flight on Monday, 14 April 2025, at 7:30 pm

Netizens reacted on social media to say they are proud of the 40-year-old for making the historic trip into orbit

Popular recording artist Katy Perry will be part of a historic all-female crew that will travel 100km into space on Monday, 14 April 2025, at 7.30 pm.

The global superstar will join the historic crew that will fly in the fully automated vessel made by Blue Origin, a company funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

American singer Katy Perry will jet off to space on the Blue Origin flight. Image: Chad Salvador/WWD and Samir Hussein/WireImage.

Perry will join Bezos’ fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, TV presenter Regina King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA scientist Aisha Bowe and philanthropist Amanda Nguyen on the flight.

Katy Perry jets off into orbit

Watch Perry speak about her flight in the video below:

The crew will make history by becoming the first all-female crew to enter space since 1963, and it will be the eleventh Blue Origin space tourism adventure.

Since 2001, Perry has been a household name worldwide and she hopes the flight can be an example for her daughter Daisy, who she shares with actor Orlando Bloom.

The 40-year-old singer has long been in discussion with Bezos and the rest of the crew and has described the adventure as an once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Perry confirmed she will be on the flight on her Instagram account:

Katy Perry makes an impact around the world

After producing global hits, Perry has experience performing in South Africa after touring the country in 2018, while she was also seen grooving to Mzansi star Black Coffee’s music.

Following her trip to space, Perry will join fellow celebrities such as William Shatner to have taken the trip while Bezos’ Amazon company continues to make its mark in South Africa.

The global company launched in Mzansi in May 2024, causing some locals to question the ability of South African company Takealot’s future.

Singer Katy Perry, Regina King and Lauren Sanchez will be part of the Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, flight to space. Image: Kevin Mazur/VF25.

Fans are proud of Perry

Netizens reacted on social media to say they were proud of Perry, saying she is providing a great example for her five-year-old daughter.

Actor joshbrolin was happy:

“Gnarly. We'll be thinking, praying for, and cheering you on.”

Ferras is proud:

“��😢😢So proud of you! So happy for you! Such a beautiful historical moment!!!!!! Sending you so much love as you blast off! 🚀✨✨✨✨✨👽.”

Michellepulido hopes for the best:

“This is for Daisy 🥹🌼🤞🏻 Enjoy it so much Mom ✨🚀.”

Kewhudson wished her luck:

“Good luck Mom ❤️🍀.”

Marlonolen made a suggestion:

“Please sing E.T. 🙏😭 in space.”

Ashleyakkawi is concerned:

“Your dream is causing me so much panic 😂😭 be safe! Love you so much 😘🤍.”

Whatsergiosays is impressed:

“GO MOTHER GO!!! What another crazy thing to add to your resume. We are so proud of you 🖤.”

Oprahdaily praised one of Perry’s crewmates:

“We’re so happy our @gayleking has you by her side for this mission! 🚀.”

Gabomar_pacheco called Perry a history-maker:

“You made history already! Everything will be fine 💖 Enjoy the universe, Mom.”

Nicolascserrato sent their love:

“All the love for you to return home healthy, you are light, you are an angel, 143 ♾️.”

