Is Orlando Bloom Katy Perry's husband? All about their romance

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are some of Hollywood's most talked about couples. They have been together since 2016 and share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who was born in August 2020. This article delves into details about Katy Perry's husband and her relationship timeline with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Orlando Bloom was supposed to be Katy Perry's husband towards the end of 2019, but they had to postpone their wedding. Their almost 8-year relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs, including a brief split, but they are going strong in 2024.

Who is Katy Perry's husband now?

The Dark Horse hitmaker does not have a husband as of 2024, but she is engaged to Orlando Bloom. She was previously married to actor and comedian Russell Brand for over a year.

Russell Brand and Katy Perry's marriage

Katy and Russell met in September 2009 while filming for the movie Get Him to the Greek. They reconnected at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Katy Perry famously threw a bottle at Brand to get his attention.

The ex-couple announced their engagement in January 2010 after only four months of dating. They tied the knot in October 2010 in a lavish Hindu ceremony in India. In December 2011, Brand announced their separation and later filed for divorce, which was finalized in July 2012.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline

Perry has been with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for seven years now. Here is a brief timeline of their relationship.

January 2016 – First encounter

Katy and Bloom first met at a Golden Globes afterparty on January 10, 2016, where they bonded over a burger. The Roar hitmaker later shared in March 2019 on an episode of American Idol that she saw the actor grabbing a burger from her table, and she jokingly confronted him, saying, 'Hey, that's my burger!'. The light-hearted encounter sparked a connection.

February 2016 – Meeting Orlando's son

About a month after their playful encounter, Bloom introduced Perry to his son Flynn, who was born in January 2011 during his marriage to Miranda Kerr. The couple then made their relationship Instagram official in May 2016 while attending the Cannes Film Festival.

February 2017 – Brief split

Bloom and Perry took a brief break from their relationship in February 2017. Their reps issued a joint statement to People, which said,

Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking a respectful, loving space at this time.

Early 2018 – Reconciliation

They rekindled their romance in early 2018. They were first spotted together on a vacation to Rome in February. Several months later, in September, the couple made their red carpet debut at a gala in Monaco.

February 2019 – Engaged

Orlando proposed to Katy Perry in February 2019 on Valentine's Day. The Firework hitmaker announced the news on her Instagram with a picture of her and the actor. She captioned the photo, 'full bloom.' Her engagement ring features eight smaller diamonds set in a flower shape.

August 2020 – Daisy is born

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, on August 26, 2020. Orlando has been a hands-on dad since she was born. In a 2021 interview with Variety, Perry shared that becoming a mother has brought a new balance and perspective to her life, adding,

I never really truly knew about unconditional love. Obviously, my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first person until I had my child. And that was just a whole 'nother level.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's wedding plans

Orlando and Pryy had originally planned to have a winter wedding in December 2019. US Weekly reported at the time that the couple had to postpone their nuptials because of location issues.

In 2020, Covid-19 hit, leading to extended delay, but they are still looking forward to having a big ceremony. While appearing in The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2022, Katy opened up about the impending nuptials, saying,

There's still a plan, but the location is challenging...I love a big celebration. I'm all about like big, fun, exotic, great celebrations. So, hopefully soon.

Why did Orlando and Katy split?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split briefly in 2017. The Firework singer mentioned the reason for their breakup split in September 2024 while appearing on Alex Cooper's podcast, Call Her Daddy.

She revealed that they were both at different stages in their lives. Katy's personal growth during their breakup helped her reconnect with herself and, ultimately, with Orlando.

We weren't really in it from day 1. I mean, he was, in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond,' but I had yet to do a lot of real work.

FAQs

From their playful first meeting over a burger in 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have become a favourite couple to millions of fans. Below are some of the frequently asked questions;

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom married?

Perry has yet to become Orlando Bloom's wife. The two have been together since 2016, with a brief break in 2017.

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom still engaged?

The Wide Awake singer is still engaged to Orlando Bloom. The actor proposed on Valentine's Day 2019. Katy has revealed in several interviews that wedding plans are still on.

Who is Katy Perry in a relationship with?

Perry is currently engaged to Orlando Bloom. Her relationship history also features Justin York (2002-2005), Matt Thiessen (2003-2005), Johnny Lewis (2005-2006), Travie McCoy (2007-2009), Russell Brand (2009-2011), John Mayer (2012-2014), and DJ Diplo (2014-2015).

Though not Katy Perry's husband yet, Orlando Bloom's relationship with the pop star is one of the longest-lasting in Hollywood. The couple has not shared their expected wedding date, but they continue to be doting parents to Daisy.

