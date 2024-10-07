Is Billy Crudup Naomi Watts' husband? Their relationship timeline

Naomi Watts is a British actress widely recognised for starring in King Kong, While We’re Young and The Watcher. But beyond her fascinating professional life, she has one of the most romantic love stories. From meeting her spouse on-set to marrying in their 50s, here is everything to know about Naomi Watts' husband and their relationship timeline.

For on-screen stars Naomi and Billy Crudup, love found them while they did what they love most: acting. The duo, which played a married couple on Gypsy, has silently made their relationship work longer than their one-season streaming drama. But how much do you know about how their romance unfolded and why they are considered one of the industry’s power couples?

Who is Naomi Watts' husband?

Watts’ spouse, Billy, is an American actor and a four-time Tony Award nominee. He has appeared in Big Fish, Alien Covenant and Public Enemies. The rich actors, who remained notoriously private about their relationship, shook the entertainment industry to its core in 2023 when they broke news about their wedding.

During a January 2024 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the actress shared interesting details about her new husband, saying:

It is never too late. Although we found each other late in life, we share a special bond.

This article reveals lesser-known facts about Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s relationship, detailing how their love blossomed from an on-set fling to a surprise marriage.

9 November 2009: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup meet

At the time of the couple’s first run-in on Broadway, Naomi was romantically involved with American on-screen star Liev Schreiber, with whom she shared two kids. On the other hand, Crudup was single, having broken up with ex-girlfriend Claire Danes.

September 2016: Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts begin filming gypsy

The pair started filming the Netflix series in the fall of 2016. In the film, Naomi stars as Billy Crudup’s wife. As a therapist, she is overly involved in her patients’ lives. During this period, Naomi Watts and Live Schreiber announced their split after being together for 11 years.

July 2017: Dating speculations about Naomi and Billy begin

Crudup and Watts sparked rumours of being an item after they were spotted holding hands in New York City by Page Six. A credible source would later confirm that the pair was dating.

18 February 2018: Naomi Watts and Billy attend the BAFTAs afterparty

After avoiding paparazzi for several months, the duo engaged in some rare PDA in 2018. They were photographed at Vogue’s BAFTAs afterparty in London. At the end of the event, the actors left holding hands.

29 March 2018: Billy Crudup shares the reason why he keeps his relationship with Naomi private

When asked about the Home and Away actress during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Billy replied, stating:

I keep details about my personal life as private as possible. I do not need people to know too much about me.

27 February 2022: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup make their red carpet debut

After being romantically involved for nearly five years, the couple made their relationship official, attending the 2022 SAG Awards together. They wore matching black outfits for the show.

8 July 2022: Naomi Watts celebrates Billy during his special day

To mark the Hollywood star’s 54th birthday, Naomi shared a photo of them in Paris alongside a caption that read:

Happy birthday, my love.

27 April 2023: The couple spark engagement rumours

Naomi was spotted rocking a diamond ring in New York City. She was later featured on Today, where American journalist Hoda Kotb drew attention to her new bling.

9 June 2023: Naomi confirms her marriage to Billy

The Mulholland Drive star broke the news that she was off the market via an Instagram post that she captioned:

Hitched!

Days after they exchanged nuptials, an insider spoke about their admirable and fun relationship, saying:

They often go out on dates and bike around New York City. She smiles whenever he is around.

8 June 2024: The duo gets married again in Mexico City

A year after their first wedding, Billy and Watts threw another one that family and friends attended. Some guests included actor Justin Theroux and his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom.

FAQs

Over the years, Billy and Naomi’s popularity has attracted interest in their personal life details, including their love life. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

How old is Naomi Watts?

Watts (56 as of 2024) was born on 28 September 1968 in Shoreham, Kent, England. Her father, Peter, was a road manager, while her mom, Myfanwy, was an antique dealer.

Is Naomi Watts married?

The actress got married on 9 June 2023. While this was a private ceremony, she was married a second time in the presence of her close relatives.

Who is Naomi Watts married to?

Watts is married to Billy Crudup, an actor from The Coast of Utopia. Although the duo met over a decade ago, they remained good friends for a long time before their marriage.

How long have Naomi and Billy been together?

The pair have enjoyed marital bliss for just over a year. Unlike most celebrity couples, they prefer keeping their love life details away from the internet’s prying eyes.

Who is the father of Naomi Watts’ children?

Naomi Watts’ ex-boyfriend, Live Schreiber, is the father of her two kids, son Sasha (born in 2007) and daughter Kai (born in 2008).

Naomi Watts’ husband, Billy Crudup, has made a name for himself in the film industry. While many know him for his acting prowess, others recognise him as Watts’ better half. The duo, who have been married twice, mirror a healthy and fun union.

