30 stunning blonde actors to watch out for in 2024

In the quest to have the best-suited candidates for iconic roles in film and TV productions, producers scour through the actor's talents and physical appearance. As a result, the roles played by these stunning blonde actors have a subtle correlation to their looks. The validity of this statement is only determined by the figures featured in this list.

Some of the top blonde actors are from L-R: Leonardo Dicaprio, Aaron Eckhart, and Alexander Skarsgard. Photo: Valerie Macon, Gregg DeGuire and Marc Piasecki (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Which actor has blonde hair? Blonde is a hair colour that often brightens one's overall appearance. Therefore, this list of stunning blonde actors compiles some of the most iconic and talented actors with this hair colour. The list does not rank them. Neither does it insinuate any affiliation to the figures highlighted.

Top 30 stunning blonde actors

Who are some blonde celebrities? Go through this list as it lets you into the blonde male celebrities to watch out for in 2024. Tabulated below is a snippet of the figures in the list.

Actor Actor Trevor Donovan Bradley James Neil Patrick Harris Luke Eisner Kyle Lowder Owen Wilson Dan Stevens Matt Barr Lucas Till Cam Gigandet Alexander Ludwig Kevin McKidd Chris Hemsworth Edvin Ryding Ross Lynch Will Poulter Austin Butler Jeremy Irvine Charlie Hunnam Cooper Van Grootel Alexander Skarsgård Logan Shroyer Leonardo DiCaprio Cole Sprouse Paul Bettany Jude Law Alex Lange Ryan Gosling Billy Magnussen Aaron Eckhart

1. Trevor Donovan

Trevor Donovan at the 31st Annual MovieGuide Awards Gala at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on 9 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Olivia Wong

Source: Getty Images

Full name Trevor Donovan Neubauer Date of birth 11 October 1982 Age 41 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Bishop, California, USA Nationality American Occupation Actor, model Years active 2004–present

Trevor Donovan Neubauer, best recognised as Trevor Donovan, is an American actor and model famous for Teddy Montgomery on 90210. His other features include:

Savages (2012)

(2012) Dancing with the Stars (2022)

(2022) Hot Water (2020)

(2020) Love and Lost & Found (2021)

Besides acting, Trevor has also carved out a career in modelling, thanks to his charming looks, blonde hair, masculine body and blonde hair. It is not by chance he features in this list of stunning male blonde actors.

2. Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris playing poker during the World Poker Tour x Daniel Arsham Celebrity Invitational at Wynn Las Vegas on 18 December 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Full name Neil Patrick Harris Date of birth 15 June 1973 Age 50 years (as of March 2024) Nationality Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA Birthplace American Occupations Actor, singer, writer, producer, television host Years active 1988–present

As an award-winning American actor, singer, producer, writer and TV host, Neil Patrick Harris wears many hats. With a career spanning over three decades, Neil is famous for his comedic TV roles, including:

How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014)

(2005–2014) The Smurf (2011)

(2011) Gone Girl (2014)

Harris shares his talents and gushing looks, making him a fan's heartthrob. Neil Harris is one of the most iconic male blonde celebrities in 2024.

3. Kyle Lowder

Actor Kyle Lowder at the premiere of "Winterthorne" at The Renberg Theatre on 16 August 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name Kyle Brandon Lowder Date of birth 27 August 1980 Age 43 years (as of March 2024 ) Birthplace St. Louis, Missouri, USA Nationality American Occupation(s) Actor, news anchor Years active 2000–present

Kyle Lowder is an American actor and news anchor famous for his feature as Brady Black in Days of Our Lives. He also featured in:

The Bold and the Beautiful (2007 to 2011)

(2007 to 2011) The Amityville Harvest (2020)

(2020) DeVanity (2012)

Lowder's undeniable talent has earned him a spot in Hollywood. Moreover, Kyle has captured the hearts of his fans through his charming personality; hence, he is considered one of the most Stunning blonde actors over 40.

4. Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens at the premiere of "Gaslit" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 18 April 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name Daniel Jonathan Stevens Date of birth 10 October 1982 Age 41 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace London, England Nationality English Occupation Actor Years active 1999–present

Daniel Jonathan Stevens is an English actor famous for playing Matthew Crawley in Downtown Abbey. Stevens has also featured in:

The Guest (2014)

(2014) Beauty and the Beast (2017)

(2017) Legion (2019)

(2019) Solar Opposites (2023)

Daniel's acting career spans 25 years. His acting talent has wowed his fans with his dashing looks, perfectly chiselled jawline, piercing blue eyes, masculine body and blonde hair.

5. Lucas Till

Lucas Till at the "Un Fils Du Sud" red carpet during the 47th Deauville American Film Festival on 8 September 2021 in Deauville, France. Photo: Francois G. Durand

Source: Getty Images

Full name Lucas Daniel Till Date of birth 10 August 1990 Age 33 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Fort Cavazos, Texas, USA Nationality American Occupation Actor Years active 2003–present

Lucas Daniel Till is an American actor with a career spanning over two decades. He has featured in multiple films and T.V. productions cutting across diverse genres; his most notable ones include:

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

(2009) The Spy Next Door (2010)

(2010) Monster Trucks (2016)

(2016) Son of the South (2020)

Lucas' indelible mark in the entertainment industry goes unnoticed, and so do his breathtaking looks. His striking smile and masculine body earned him a spot on this list of hot blonde actors to watch out for in 2024.

6. Alexander Ludwig

Actor Alexander Ludwig at the "Heels" season finale Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on 6 October 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name Alexander Richard Ludwig Date of birth 7 May 1992 Age 31 years (as of 2024) Birthplace Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Occupation(s) Actor, singer-songwriter Years active 2000–present

Alexander Richard Ludwig, better recognised as Alexander Ludwig, is a Canadian actor and musician. He is known for his features in:

The Hunger Games (2012)

(2012) Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

(2009) The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising (2007)

Ludwig is known for his striking appearance, blue eyes, towering height and perfectly manicured body. He is often considered one of the most stunning blonde actors under 30.

7. Chris Hemsworth

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth in the McLaren garage during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit in November 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Kym Illman

Source: Getty Images

Full name Christopher Hemsworth Date of birth 11 August 1983 Age 40 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Nationality Australian Occupations Actor, film producer Years active 2002–present

Christopher Hemsworth, better known as Chris Hemsworth, is an Australian actor and film producer famous for his role in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). As per Business Insider, he is one of the highest-paid actors globally. He also featured in:

Star Trek (2009)

(2009) The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016)

(2016) Men in Black: International (2019)

(2019) Extraction (2020)

Besides his acting prowess, Hemsworth is known to charm his audience through his dashing looks and charming accent. His unique humour and personality make him among the most irresistible blonde male actors.

8. Ross Lynch

Ross Shor Lynch at the AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 18 January 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Full name Ross Shor Lynch Date of birth 29 December 1995 Age 28 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth Littleton, Colorado, USA Nationality American Occupations Actor, singer and musician Years active 2009–present

Ross Shor Lynch, professionally known as Ross Lynch, is an American actor and musician. He gained recognition in his debut role in Austin & Ally. He was also featured in:

Teen Beach 2 (2015)

(2015) Ultimate Spider-Man (2013)

(2013) Jessie (2012)

Lynch is 15 years into his flourishing acting career, and apart from his talent on set, fans find his charming looks wowing. He has a masculine body and curly blonde hair, making him one of the blonde actors in their 20s.

9. Austin Butler

Austin Butler at the "Dune: Part Two" premiere at Lincoln Center on 25 February 2024 in New York City. Photo:Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Full name Austin Robert Butler Date of birth 17 August 17, 1991 Age 32 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth Anaheim, California, USA Nationality American Occupation Actor Years active 2005–present

Austin Butler is an award-winning American actor famous for his flourishing career in the American entertainment industry. His first roles were on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel. He also featured in:

The Shannara Chronicles (2016–2017)

(2016–2017) The Carrie Diaries (2013–2014)

As an award-winning actor, Butler is also known to charm his audience through his looks. He has golden locks, dreamy blue eyes and envy-worthy blonde hair.

10. Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire" at TCL Chinese Theatre on 1 December 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Full name Charles Matthew Hunnam Date of birth 10 April 1980 Age 43 years (as of February 2024) Birthplace Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom Nationality English Occupation Actor and screenwriter Years active 1998–present

Charles Matthew Hunnam is an English actor and screenwriter famous for playing Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy (2008–2014). He has also featured in:

Last Looks (2022)

(2022) Triple Frontier (2019)

(2019) King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

(2017) The Lost City of Z (2016)

Hunnam is known to be one of the most stunning blonde actors over 40. Besides his unique accent, Charlie often wows his fans with his charming looks.

11. Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander Skarsgård at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Full name Alexander Johan Hjalmar Skarsgård Date of birth 25 August 1976 Age 47 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Stockholm, Sweden Nationality Swedish Occupation Actor Years active 1984–present

Alexander Johan Hjalmar Skarsgård is a Swedish actor whose career spans four decades. He had his first appearance in the USA comedy scene in 2001 by featuring in Zoolander. He was also featured in

Generation Kill (2008)

(2008) True Blood (2008–2014)

(2008–2014) Battleship (2012)

(2012) The Stand (2020–2021)

(2020–2021) Succession (2021–2023)

Skarsgård always has fans gushing over his height, blue eyes and perfectly chiselled body. He is one of the stunning blonde actors over 40.

12. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on 9 January 2024. Photo: Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Full name Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio Date of birth 11 November 1974 Age 49 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Occupations Actor, film producer Years active 1989–present

Leonardo DiCaprio is an award-winning American actor and producer famous for being one of the highest-paid actors globally. He is renowned for his roles in:

Titanic (1997)

(1997) Romeo + Juliet (1996)

(1996) The Aviator (2004)

(2004) The Departed (2006)

(2006) The Revenant (2015)

(2015) Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

As one of the actors with a flourishing career spanning over three decades, his acting prowess and charming looks have garnered him a significant online following. Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the stunning blonde actors over 40.

13. Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 3 December 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name Paul Bettany Date of birth 27 May 1971 Age 52 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace London, England Citizenship United Kingdom Occupation Actor Years active 1992–present

Paul Bettany is an English actor known for his features in:

Gangster No. 1 (2000)

(2000) A Beautiful Mind (2001)

(2001) A Knight's Tale (2001)

(2001) Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

(2018) Legend (2015)

(2015) Margin Call (2011)

Bettany's charming looks have earned him starring roles in productions. He is one of the over 50 stunning blonde actors.

14. Alex Lange

Full name Alex Lange Date of birth 3 March 2001 Age 23 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Paris, France Nationality French Occupation Actor

Born in Paris, Alex Lange is a US-based multi-hyphenate talent. As an actor, he is known for his roles in Why Women Kill (2021), The Unsettling (2019) and Red Ruby (2019–2021). As one of the stunning blonde actors in their 20s, Lange often wows his fans with his accent and dashing looks.

15. Billy Magnussen

Billy Magnussen at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Full name William Gregory Magnussen Date of birth 20 April 1985 Age 38 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American Occupation Actor Years active 2007–present

William Gregory Magnussen is an American actor whose talent has been featured in productions such as Birth of the Dragon (2016), Game Night (2018) and Aladdin (2019), to mention a few. Besides acting, William has garnered a significant following on social media thanks to his charming looks and quirky character.

16. Bradley James

Full name Bradley James Date of birth 1983 or 1984 Age 39–40 (in 2024) Birthplace Exeter, England, UK Nationality English Occupation Actor Years active 2008–present

Bradley James is an English actor known for starring as Arthur Pendragon in Merlin (2008-12). He is also famous for featuring in Damien (2016), Medici: The Magnificent (2018–2020) and The Liberator (2020).

Bradley has also won fans' hearts through his looks. He has grey eyes and a perfectly chiselled jawline, making him a fan's favourite.

17. Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson at the Los Angeles Premiere of IFC Films' "Paint" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on 23 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Full name Owen Cunningham Wilson Date of birth 18 November 1968 Age 55 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Occupations Actor, producer, screenwriter Years active 1994–present

Owen Cunningham Wilson is an American actor and screenwriter. Some of his production features include The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004), The Darjeeling Limited (2007) and The French Dispatch (2021). Owen is also known for his signature blonde locks, deep voice and crooked smile. As a result, he is a fan's favourite.

18. Matt Barr

Actor Matt Barr at Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 27 June 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name Matthew Jerome Barr Date of birth 14 February 1984 Age 40 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Allen, Texas, USA Occupations Actor, model Years active 2004–present

Matthew Jerome Barr is an American actor famous for playing Danny McNamara in Blood & Treasure. Playing Johnse in Hatfield & McCoys also propelled his fame, opening up opportunities in One Tree Hill and Hellcats.

19. Cam Gigandet

Cam Gigandet at Universal Pictures' "Violent Night" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on 29 November 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name Cam Gigandet Date of birth 16 August 1982 Age 41 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Tacoma, Washington, USA Occupation Actor Years active 2003–present

Cam Gigandet is an American actor known for appearing in Twilight, Pandorum, The OC Easy A, Never Back Down, Priest and The Magnificent Seven. Cam also featured in Reckless and Ice.

Gigandet is known for his rugged looks and smouldering on-screen presence. He has piercing blue eyes, blonde locks and a masculine body.

20. Kevin McKidd

Kevin McKidd at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on 18 February 2024 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name Kevin McKidd Date of birth 9 August 1973 Age 50 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Elgin, Moray, Scotland Nationality Scottish Occupations Actor, director Years active 1996–present

Kevin McKidd is a Scottish actor and TV director. He is known for his features in Grey's Anatomy, Rome (2005–2007), Journeyman (2007) and Anna Karenina (2000), to mention a few. McKidd is not only talented but good-looking. He has blonde locks and piercing eyes. As a result, he is a fan favourite among blonde male actors in Hollywood.

21. Edvin Ryding

Full name Lars Edvin Folke Ryding Date of birth 4 February 2003 Age 21 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Stockholm, Sweden Nationality Swedish Occupation Actor Years active 2009–present

Lars Edvin Ryding is a Swedish actor who debuted in 2009 in Mannen, The Crown Jewels and Young Royals, to mention a few. Edvin was featured in Europe's Forbes 30 under 30 in 2022.

Edvin has established a promising career as an actor in Sweden and internationally. His charming looks do not go unnoticed; hence, he is one of the blonde young actors in 2024.

22. Will Poulter

Will Poulter at the Harrods Iconic Dining Hall relaunch hosted by Stanley Tucci on 5 October 2023 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Full name William Jack Poulter Date of birth 28 January 1993 Age 31 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Hammersmith, London, England Nationality British Occupation Actor Years active 2007–present

William Jack Poulter is an award-winning British actor who gained recognition for his features in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010), We're the Millers (2013), The Revenant (2015), Midsommar (2019) and more.

Will Poulter stands out for his versatility and ability to take on challenging roles and showcase emotional depth. Physically, Poulter also has perfectly defined eyebrows, blonde hair and a masculine physique.

23. Jeremy Irvine

British actor Jeremy Irvine at the 'G.Q. Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Westin Palace Hotel on 21 November 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Source: Getty Images

Full name Jeremy William Fredric Smith Date of birth 18 June 1990 Age 33 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Gamlingay, Cambridgeshire, England Nationality British Occupation Actor Years active 2009–present

Jeremy William Fredric Smith, better known as Jeremy Irvine, is an English actor famous for his debut role in War Horse (2011). He was featured in:

Great Expectations (2012)

(2012) The Woman in Black: Angel of Death (2015)

(2015) Fallen (2016)

(2016) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

(2018) Treadstone (2019)

As an actor, Jeremey is known for bringing depth to his roles. His physique and appearance are often in tandem with his acting roles; hence, it is not by chance he is considered one of the most stunning blonde actors in 2024.

24. Cooper Van Grootel

Australian actor Cooper van Grootel at the "One of Us Is Lying" premiere at the Santa Monica airport drive-in theatre in Santa Monica, California, October 2021. Photo: Patrick T Fallon

Source: Getty Images

Full name Cooper Van Grootel Date of birth 26 January 2001 Age 23 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Perth, Western Australia, Australia Nationality Australian Occupation Actor

Famous for playing Nate Macauley in One Of Us Is Lying, Cooper has been gracing the screens since childhood. He was cast in One True Love and Snow Valley. Thanks to his quirky personality and dashing looks, Cooper is slowly gaining a significant following as a rising star.

25. Logan Shroyer

Logan Shroyer at the Los Angeles premiere of "Players" held at The Egyptian Theatre Ho024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuirellywood on 8 February 2

Source: Getty Images

Full name Logan Shroyer Date of birth 10 March 1999 Age 24 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Torrance, California, USA Nationality American Occupation Actor

Logan Shroyer is an American actor and producer best known for his features in:

A Walton Thanksgiving (2022)

(2022) The Waltons' Homecoming (2021)

(2021) This Is Us (2016)

His ability to capture the emotions of his characters often stands out. Besides his acting prowess, he is known for his looks. He has an athletic physique, a well-proportioned face, and a sharp nose, which adds to his appeal. As a result, he is often considered one of the hottest blonde actors in 2024.

26. Luke Eisner

Logan Shroyer at the Los Angeles premiere of "Players" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on 8 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name Luke Eisner Date of birth 1 August 1996 Age 27 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Greendale, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA Nationality American Occupation Actor, musician, model

Luke Eisner is an established actor, musician and model. He is famous for his feature on Tall Girl. His modelling career is equally well-established, as he has worked with high-end brands like American Eagle, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, to mention a few. Besides his talent, Luke exudes charm and charisma through his striking features.

27. Cole Sprouse

Actor Cole Sprouse at the Rabanne Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 29 February 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piaseck

Source: Getty Images

Full name Cole Mitchell Sprouse Date of birth 4 August 1992 Age 31 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Arezzo, Tuscany, Italy Nationality American Occupations Actor, photographer Years active 1993–2012, 2017–present

Cole Mitchell Sprouse is an American actor and photographer known for his roles in:

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005–2008)

(2005–2008) The Suite Life on Deck (2008–2011)

(2008–2011) Riverdale (2017–2023)

Cole has a notably slender physique and piercing eyes. Even though he often dyes his hair black, it is not its actual colour. His fashion sense often stands out as it channels his multiple personalities.

28. Jude Law

British actor Jude Law at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on 22 May 2023. Photo: Rocco Spaziani

Source: Getty Images

Full name David Jude Heyworth Law Date of birth 29 December 1972 Age 51 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace London, England Nationality English Occupation Actor Years active 1987–present

David Jude Heyworth Law is an English actor whose career started in 1987. He is known for his roles in:

Dr. Watson in Sherlock Holmes (2009)

(2009) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

(2022) Hugo (2011)

(2011) Contagion (2011)

(2011) Side Effects (2013)

(2013) The New Pope (2020)

Besides his talent and acting prowess, Jude Law has a slender body complemented by blonde hair and grey eyes. His charming personality also makes him a fan favourite.

29. Ryan Gosling

Full name Ryan Thomas Gosling Date of birth 12 November 1980 Age 43 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace London, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Occupation Actor Years active 1993–present

Ryan Thomas Gosling is an award-winning Canadian actor known for prominence in independent film and studio features. As one of the most famous male actors, some of his credits include:

The Notebook (2004)

(2004) Half Nelson (2006)

(2006) Real Girl (2007)

(2007) Blue Valentine (2010)

(2010) Lost River (2014)

(2014) The Nice Guys (2016)

Ryan is known for his fashion sense, especially how he dresses his athletic body. He has a somewhat muscular body and blonde hair to complement it; hence, he is a fan's favourite.

30. Aaron Eckhart

Aaron Eckhart at the special screening of "Sully" at BFI IMAX on 17 November 2016 in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Full name Aaron Edward Eckhart Date of birth March 12, 1968 Age 55 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Cupertino, California, USA Nationality American Occupation Actor Years active 1992–present

Wrapping the list up is Aaron Edward Eckhart. He is an American actor for his roles in:

Erin Brockovich (2000)

(2000) In the Company of Men (1997)

(1997) The Dark Knight (2008)

As one of the oldest figures in this list of the most stunning blonde celebrities, Aaron continues to wow his fans through his creativity, acting prowess and dashing looks. He has a slender build and blonde hair to complement his looks.

Did you spot your favourite blonde actors on this list? If not, consider checking out the production works mentioned.

READ ALSO: Top famous natural blonde actresses in their 40s

In the same breath, Briefly.co.za compiled a list of the top 35 natural blonde actresses in their 40s. This list comprises stars like the late Marilyn Monroe and Reese Witherspoon. The list also includes female actresses who made blonde hair their signature look despite having different natural hair colours.

Blonde hair is always known to pop out. With more than 20 shades of blonde, the colour is predominant in Northern Europe and Scandinavian countries. As a result, celebrities often gravitate towards it, as highlighted in this list of the most famous natural blonde actresses in their 40s.

Source: Briefly News