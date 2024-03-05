30 stunning blonde actors to watch out for in 2024
In the quest to have the best-suited candidates for iconic roles in film and TV productions, producers scour through the actor's talents and physical appearance. As a result, the roles played by these stunning blonde actors have a subtle correlation to their looks. The validity of this statement is only determined by the figures featured in this list.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top 30 stunning blonde actors
- 1. Trevor Donovan
- 2. Neil Patrick Harris
- 3. Kyle Lowder
- 4. Dan Stevens
- 5. Lucas Till
- 6. Alexander Ludwig
- 7. Chris Hemsworth
- 8. Ross Lynch
- 9. Austin Butler
- 10. Charlie Hunnam
- 11. Alexander Skarsgård
- 12. Leonardo DiCaprio
- 13. Paul Bettany
- 14. Alex Lange
- 15. Billy Magnussen
- 16. Bradley James
- 17. Owen Wilson
- 18. Matt Barr
- 19. Cam Gigandet
- 20. Kevin McKidd
- 21. Edvin Ryding
- 22. Will Poulter
- 23. Jeremy Irvine
- 24. Cooper Van Grootel
- 25. Logan Shroyer
- 26. Luke Eisner
- 27. Cole Sprouse
- 28. Jude Law
- 29. Ryan Gosling
- 30. Aaron Eckhart
Which actor has blonde hair? Blonde is a hair colour that often brightens one's overall appearance. Therefore, this list of stunning blonde actors compiles some of the most iconic and talented actors with this hair colour. The list does not rank them. Neither does it insinuate any affiliation to the figures highlighted.
Top 30 stunning blonde actors
Who are some blonde celebrities? Go through this list as it lets you into the blonde male celebrities to watch out for in 2024. Tabulated below is a snippet of the figures in the list.
1. Trevor Donovan
|Full name
|Trevor Donovan Neubauer
|Date of birth
|11 October 1982
|Age
|41 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Bishop, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Occupation
|Actor, model
|Years active
|2004–present
Trevor Donovan Neubauer, best recognised as Trevor Donovan, is an American actor and model famous for Teddy Montgomery on 90210. His other features include:
- Savages (2012)
- Dancing with the Stars (2022)
- Hot Water (2020)
- Love and Lost & Found (2021)
Besides acting, Trevor has also carved out a career in modelling, thanks to his charming looks, blonde hair, masculine body and blonde hair. It is not by chance he features in this list of stunning male blonde actors.
2. Neil Patrick Harris
|Full name
|Neil Patrick Harris
|Date of birth
|15 June 1973
|Age
|50 years (as of March 2024)
|Nationality
|Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
|Birthplace
|American
|Occupations
|Actor, singer, writer, producer, television host
|Years active
|1988–present
As an award-winning American actor, singer, producer, writer and TV host, Neil Patrick Harris wears many hats. With a career spanning over three decades, Neil is famous for his comedic TV roles, including:
- How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014)
- The Smurf (2011)
- Gone Girl (2014)
Harris shares his talents and gushing looks, making him a fan's heartthrob. Neil Harris is one of the most iconic male blonde celebrities in 2024.
3. Kyle Lowder
|Full name
|Kyle Brandon Lowder
|Date of birth
|27 August 1980
|Age
|43 years (as of March 2024 )
|Birthplace
|St. Louis, Missouri, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Occupation(s)
|Actor, news anchor
|Years active
|2000–present
Kyle Lowder is an American actor and news anchor famous for his feature as Brady Black in Days of Our Lives. He also featured in:
- The Bold and the Beautiful (2007 to 2011)
- The Amityville Harvest (2020)
- DeVanity (2012)
Lowder's undeniable talent has earned him a spot in Hollywood. Moreover, Kyle has captured the hearts of his fans through his charming personality; hence, he is considered one of the most Stunning blonde actors over 40.
4. Dan Stevens
|Full name
|Daniel Jonathan Stevens
|Date of birth
|10 October 1982
|Age
|41 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|London, England
|Nationality
|English
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|1999–present
Daniel Jonathan Stevens is an English actor famous for playing Matthew Crawley in Downtown Abbey. Stevens has also featured in:
- The Guest (2014)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Legion (2019)
- Solar Opposites (2023)
Daniel's acting career spans 25 years. His acting talent has wowed his fans with his dashing looks, perfectly chiselled jawline, piercing blue eyes, masculine body and blonde hair.
5. Lucas Till
|Full name
|Lucas Daniel Till
|Date of birth
|10 August 1990
|Age
|33 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Fort Cavazos, Texas, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|2003–present
Lucas Daniel Till is an American actor with a career spanning over two decades. He has featured in multiple films and T.V. productions cutting across diverse genres; his most notable ones include:
- Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)
- The Spy Next Door (2010)
- Monster Trucks (2016)
- Son of the South (2020)
Lucas' indelible mark in the entertainment industry goes unnoticed, and so do his breathtaking looks. His striking smile and masculine body earned him a spot on this list of hot blonde actors to watch out for in 2024.
6. Alexander Ludwig
|Full name
|Alexander Richard Ludwig
|Date of birth
|7 May 1992
|Age
|31 years (as of 2024)
|Birthplace
|Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Occupation(s)
|Actor, singer-songwriter
|Years active
|2000–present
Alexander Richard Ludwig, better recognised as Alexander Ludwig, is a Canadian actor and musician. He is known for his features in:
- The Hunger Games (2012)
- Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
- The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising (2007)
Ludwig is known for his striking appearance, blue eyes, towering height and perfectly manicured body. He is often considered one of the most stunning blonde actors under 30.
7. Chris Hemsworth
|Full name
|Christopher Hemsworth
|Date of birth
|11 August 1983
|Age
|40 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
|Nationality
|Australian
|Occupations
|Actor, film producer
|Years active
|2002–present
Christopher Hemsworth, better known as Chris Hemsworth, is an Australian actor and film producer famous for his role in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). As per Business Insider, he is one of the highest-paid actors globally. He also featured in:
- Star Trek (2009)
- The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016)
- Men in Black: International (2019)
- Extraction (2020)
Besides his acting prowess, Hemsworth is known to charm his audience through his dashing looks and charming accent. His unique humour and personality make him among the most irresistible blonde male actors.
8. Ross Lynch
|Full name
|Ross Shor Lynch
|Date of birth
|29 December 1995
|Age
|28 years (as of March 2024)
|Place of birth
|Littleton, Colorado, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Occupations
|Actor, singer and musician
|Years active
|2009–present
Ross Shor Lynch, professionally known as Ross Lynch, is an American actor and musician. He gained recognition in his debut role in Austin & Ally. He was also featured in:
- Teen Beach 2 (2015)
- Ultimate Spider-Man (2013)
- Jessie (2012)
Lynch is 15 years into his flourishing acting career, and apart from his talent on set, fans find his charming looks wowing. He has a masculine body and curly blonde hair, making him one of the blonde actors in their 20s.
9. Austin Butler
|Full name
|Austin Robert Butler
|Date of birth
|17 August 17, 1991
|Age
|32 years (as of March 2024)
|Place of birth
|Anaheim, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|2005–present
Austin Butler is an award-winning American actor famous for his flourishing career in the American entertainment industry. His first roles were on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel. He also featured in:
- The Shannara Chronicles (2016–2017)
- The Carrie Diaries (2013–2014)
As an award-winning actor, Butler is also known to charm his audience through his looks. He has golden locks, dreamy blue eyes and envy-worthy blonde hair.
10. Charlie Hunnam
|Full name
|Charles Matthew Hunnam
|Date of birth
|10 April 1980
|Age
|43 years (as of February 2024)
|Birthplace
|Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|English
|Occupation
|Actor and screenwriter
|Years active
|1998–present
Charles Matthew Hunnam is an English actor and screenwriter famous for playing Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy (2008–2014). He has also featured in:
- Last Looks (2022)
- Triple Frontier (2019)
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
- The Lost City of Z (2016)
Hunnam is known to be one of the most stunning blonde actors over 40. Besides his unique accent, Charlie often wows his fans with his charming looks.
11. Alexander Skarsgård
|Full name
|Alexander Johan Hjalmar Skarsgård
|Date of birth
|25 August 1976
|Age
|47 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Nationality
|Swedish
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|1984–present
Alexander Johan Hjalmar Skarsgård is a Swedish actor whose career spans four decades. He had his first appearance in the USA comedy scene in 2001 by featuring in Zoolander. He was also featured in
- Generation Kill (2008)
- True Blood (2008–2014)
- Battleship (2012)
- The Stand (2020–2021)
- Succession (2021–2023)
Skarsgård always has fans gushing over his height, blue eyes and perfectly chiselled body. He is one of the stunning blonde actors over 40.
12. Leonardo DiCaprio
|Full name
|Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio
|Date of birth
|11 November 1974
|Age
|49 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Occupations
|Actor, film producer
|Years active
|1989–present
Leonardo DiCaprio is an award-winning American actor and producer famous for being one of the highest-paid actors globally. He is renowned for his roles in:
- Titanic (1997)
- Romeo + Juliet (1996)
- The Aviator (2004)
- The Departed (2006)
- The Revenant (2015)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)
As one of the actors with a flourishing career spanning over three decades, his acting prowess and charming looks have garnered him a significant online following. Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the stunning blonde actors over 40.
13. Paul Bettany
|Full name
|Paul Bettany
|Date of birth
|27 May 1971
|Age
|52 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|London, England
|Citizenship
|United Kingdom
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|1992–present
Paul Bettany is an English actor known for his features in:
- Gangster No. 1 (2000)
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- A Knight's Tale (2001)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
- Legend (2015)
- Margin Call (2011)
Bettany's charming looks have earned him starring roles in productions. He is one of the over 50 stunning blonde actors.
14. Alex Lange
|Full name
|Alex Lange
|Date of birth
|3 March 2001
|Age
|23 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Paris, France
|Nationality
|French
|Occupation
|Actor
Born in Paris, Alex Lange is a US-based multi-hyphenate talent. As an actor, he is known for his roles in Why Women Kill (2021), The Unsettling (2019) and Red Ruby (2019–2021). As one of the stunning blonde actors in their 20s, Lange often wows his fans with his accent and dashing looks.
15. Billy Magnussen
|Full name
|William Gregory Magnussen
|Date of birth
|20 April 1985
|Age
|38 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|New York City, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|2007–present
William Gregory Magnussen is an American actor whose talent has been featured in productions such as Birth of the Dragon (2016), Game Night (2018) and Aladdin (2019), to mention a few. Besides acting, William has garnered a significant following on social media thanks to his charming looks and quirky character.
16. Bradley James
|Full name
|Bradley James
|Date of birth
|1983 or 1984
|Age
|39–40 (in 2024)
|Birthplace
|Exeter, England, UK
|Nationality
|English
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|2008–present
Bradley James is an English actor known for starring as Arthur Pendragon in Merlin (2008-12). He is also famous for featuring in Damien (2016), Medici: The Magnificent (2018–2020) and The Liberator (2020).
Bradley has also won fans' hearts through his looks. He has grey eyes and a perfectly chiselled jawline, making him a fan's favourite.
17. Owen Wilson
|Full name
|Owen Cunningham Wilson
|Date of birth
|18 November 1968
|Age
|55 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Occupations
|Actor, producer, screenwriter
|Years active
|1994–present
Owen Cunningham Wilson is an American actor and screenwriter. Some of his production features include The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004), The Darjeeling Limited (2007) and The French Dispatch (2021). Owen is also known for his signature blonde locks, deep voice and crooked smile. As a result, he is a fan's favourite.
18. Matt Barr
|Full name
|Matthew Jerome Barr
|Date of birth
|14 February 1984
|Age
|40 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Allen, Texas, USA
|Occupations
|Actor, model
|Years active
|2004–present
Matthew Jerome Barr is an American actor famous for playing Danny McNamara in Blood & Treasure. Playing Johnse in Hatfield & McCoys also propelled his fame, opening up opportunities in One Tree Hill and Hellcats.
19. Cam Gigandet
|Full name
|Cam Gigandet
|Date of birth
|16 August 1982
|Age
|41 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Tacoma, Washington, USA
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|2003–present
Cam Gigandet is an American actor known for appearing in Twilight, Pandorum, The OC Easy A, Never Back Down, Priest and The Magnificent Seven. Cam also featured in Reckless and Ice.
Gigandet is known for his rugged looks and smouldering on-screen presence. He has piercing blue eyes, blonde locks and a masculine body.
20. Kevin McKidd
|Full name
|Kevin McKidd
|Date of birth
|9 August 1973
|Age
|50 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Elgin, Moray, Scotland
|Nationality
|Scottish
|Occupations
|Actor, director
|Years active
|1996–present
Kevin McKidd is a Scottish actor and TV director. He is known for his features in Grey's Anatomy, Rome (2005–2007), Journeyman (2007) and Anna Karenina (2000), to mention a few. McKidd is not only talented but good-looking. He has blonde locks and piercing eyes. As a result, he is a fan favourite among blonde male actors in Hollywood.
21. Edvin Ryding
|Full name
|Lars Edvin Folke Ryding
|Date of birth
|4 February 2003
|Age
|21 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Nationality
|Swedish
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|2009–present
Lars Edvin Ryding is a Swedish actor who debuted in 2009 in Mannen, The Crown Jewels and Young Royals, to mention a few. Edvin was featured in Europe's Forbes 30 under 30 in 2022.
Edvin has established a promising career as an actor in Sweden and internationally. His charming looks do not go unnoticed; hence, he is one of the blonde young actors in 2024.
22. Will Poulter
|Full name
|William Jack Poulter
|Date of birth
|28 January 1993
|Age
|31 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Hammersmith, London, England
|Nationality
|British
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|2007–present
William Jack Poulter is an award-winning British actor who gained recognition for his features in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010), We're the Millers (2013), The Revenant (2015), Midsommar (2019) and more.
Will Poulter stands out for his versatility and ability to take on challenging roles and showcase emotional depth. Physically, Poulter also has perfectly defined eyebrows, blonde hair and a masculine physique.
23. Jeremy Irvine
|Full name
|Jeremy William Fredric Smith
|Date of birth
|18 June 1990
|Age
|33 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Gamlingay, Cambridgeshire, England
|Nationality
|British
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|2009–present
Jeremy William Fredric Smith, better known as Jeremy Irvine, is an English actor famous for his debut role in War Horse (2011). He was featured in:
- Great Expectations (2012)
- The Woman in Black: Angel of Death (2015)
- Fallen (2016)
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
- Treadstone (2019)
As an actor, Jeremey is known for bringing depth to his roles. His physique and appearance are often in tandem with his acting roles; hence, it is not by chance he is considered one of the most stunning blonde actors in 2024.
24. Cooper Van Grootel
|Full name
|Cooper Van Grootel
|Date of birth
|26 January 2001
|Age
|23 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Perth, Western Australia, Australia
|Nationality
|Australian
|Occupation
|Actor
Famous for playing Nate Macauley in One Of Us Is Lying, Cooper has been gracing the screens since childhood. He was cast in One True Love and Snow Valley. Thanks to his quirky personality and dashing looks, Cooper is slowly gaining a significant following as a rising star.
25. Logan Shroyer
|Full name
|Logan Shroyer
|Date of birth
|10 March 1999
|Age
|24 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Torrance, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Occupation
|Actor
Logan Shroyer is an American actor and producer best known for his features in:
- A Walton Thanksgiving (2022)
- The Waltons' Homecoming (2021)
- This Is Us (2016)
His ability to capture the emotions of his characters often stands out. Besides his acting prowess, he is known for his looks. He has an athletic physique, a well-proportioned face, and a sharp nose, which adds to his appeal. As a result, he is often considered one of the hottest blonde actors in 2024.
26. Luke Eisner
|Full name
|Luke Eisner
|Date of birth
|1 August 1996
|Age
|27 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Greendale, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Occupation
|Actor, musician, model
Luke Eisner is an established actor, musician and model. He is famous for his feature on Tall Girl. His modelling career is equally well-established, as he has worked with high-end brands like American Eagle, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, to mention a few. Besides his talent, Luke exudes charm and charisma through his striking features.
27. Cole Sprouse
|Full name
|Cole Mitchell Sprouse
|Date of birth
|4 August 1992
|Age
|31 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Arezzo, Tuscany, Italy
|Nationality
|American
|Occupations
|Actor, photographer
|Years active
|1993–2012, 2017–present
Cole Mitchell Sprouse is an American actor and photographer known for his roles in:
- The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005–2008)
- The Suite Life on Deck (2008–2011)
- Riverdale (2017–2023)
Cole has a notably slender physique and piercing eyes. Even though he often dyes his hair black, it is not its actual colour. His fashion sense often stands out as it channels his multiple personalities.
28. Jude Law
|Full name
|David Jude Heyworth Law
|Date of birth
|29 December 1972
|Age
|51 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|London, England
|Nationality
|English
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|1987–present
David Jude Heyworth Law is an English actor whose career started in 1987. He is known for his roles in:
- Dr. Watson in Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)
- Hugo (2011)
- Contagion (2011)
- Side Effects (2013)
- The New Pope (2020)
Besides his talent and acting prowess, Jude Law has a slender body complemented by blonde hair and grey eyes. His charming personality also makes him a fan favourite.
29. Ryan Gosling
|Full name
|Ryan Thomas Gosling
|Date of birth
|12 November 1980
|Age
|43 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|London, Ontario, Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|1993–present
Ryan Thomas Gosling is an award-winning Canadian actor known for prominence in independent film and studio features. As one of the most famous male actors, some of his credits include:
- The Notebook (2004)
- Half Nelson (2006)
- Real Girl (2007)
- Blue Valentine (2010)
- Lost River (2014)
- The Nice Guys (2016)
Ryan is known for his fashion sense, especially how he dresses his athletic body. He has a somewhat muscular body and blonde hair to complement it; hence, he is a fan's favourite.
30. Aaron Eckhart
|Full name
|Aaron Edward Eckhart
|Date of birth
|March 12, 1968
|Age
|55 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Cupertino, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Occupation
|Actor
|Years active
|1992–present
Wrapping the list up is Aaron Edward Eckhart. He is an American actor for his roles in:
- Erin Brockovich (2000)
- In the Company of Men (1997)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
As one of the oldest figures in this list of the most stunning blonde celebrities, Aaron continues to wow his fans through his creativity, acting prowess and dashing looks. He has a slender build and blonde hair to complement his looks.
Did you spot your favourite blonde actors on this list? If not, consider checking out the production works mentioned.
