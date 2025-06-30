A touching moment at a car dealership has captured Mzansi’s hearts, as a woman’s reaction to receiving her new car left many deeply moved

A heartwarming moment captured at a local car dealership has gone viral across Mzansi, leaving many deeply touched.

A grand gesture by a woman at the dealership captured the hearts of South Africans online. Image: @iamleesah

Woman’s gesture over her car leaves SA in tears

In a now-trending TikTok video, a woman is seen dropping to her knees in a moving prayer of gratitude over her brand-new vehicle. The emotional scene unfolded just after she received the keys to her car, and her gesture has resonated with viewers across the country.

The video posted by @iamleesah on June 27, 2025, on TikTok shows the woman visibly overwhelmed with emotion as she kneels beside her car, hands lifted in thanksgiving. South Africans watched on in quiet awe as she poured her heart out in prayer, a moment of raw authenticity that’s rare to witness in public spaces.

Mzansi social media users have flooded the comments with messages of support and admiration. Many praised her for acknowledging her blessings and showing such humility.

The video has not only resonated with its spiritual tone but has also become a symbol of hope and perseverance. In a country where financial struggles are common, moments like these serve as reminders of the power of faith and hard work.

Her story has already touched thousands, and the video has gained over 107 views, along with many likes and comments. @iamleesah's humble prayer at the car dealership is being hailed as a powerful testament to gratitude and determination, and one that has certainly left an imprint on the hearts of many South Africans.

Watch the video below:

SA wishes the new car owner well

South Africans are sending warm wishes and congratulations to the new car owner, celebrating her milestone with heartfelt messages of support, joy, and encouragement as she begins this exciting new chapter.

Mama TT said:

"From walking in faith to driving in favour! Congratulations on your new car."

Loz expressed:

"When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen. Congratulations."

Wandie added:

"Psalms 23:6 AMP [6] Surely goodness and mercy and unfailing love shall follow me all the days of my life, And I shall dwell forever [throughout all my days] in the house and in the presence of the Lord. Congratulations. Sis."

Lumko_official wrote:

"Oooh, my favourite congratulations. Sisi."

Zimasa Hlubikazi Som commented:

"May God continue to bless you and your family."

MaPhakathi stated:

"Congratulations, sis may God continue to bless you."

