One young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok.

The hun shared a clip which left many people online in awe.

Woman buys a new car

The video shared by TikTok user @londierh_m shows the stunner at the dealership where she went to fetch her car. The dealership's workers celebrated the joyful moment by handing her a basket filled with goodies as a token to thank the babe for choosing their services.

@londierh_m went on to unveil her brand-new vehicle, a stunning black Haval H6GT. Taking to her TikTok, @londierh_m expressed her feelings about achieving such a huge milestone.

"Isaiah 60:22 Small girl, praying mother and grandmother, big God."

The video was well-received by netizens and went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

SA congratulates the new car owner

The online community was proud of the young lady for achieving such a huge milestone, and they headed to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Boi.tumellow said:

"Nah because girllss are winning."

Mlihlana was touched:

"Another day of being happy for a stranger on TikTok. Congratulations mama."

Lorna Singo simply added:

"Congratulations to you dear."

Ayanda M gushed over the hun whip, saying:

"Congratulations, gorgeous, your car is beautiful, sana."

Khomotjo Maifo on YT commented:

"Congratulations Londi. What a beautiful car."

