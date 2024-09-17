Global site navigation

“Girlies Are Winning”: Woman’s Joyful Car Buying Experience Captures Hearts in SA
Women Empowerment

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A young lady flexed her brand new car in a TikTok video, and peeps were impressed by the babe's big girl purchase
  • Many people applauded the stunner, and the clip gained massive traction on social media
  • The online community flooded the hun's post with congratulatory messages while others gushed over her whip

One young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok.

A woman unveiled her new brand car in a TikTok video.
A lady flexed her brand-new car in a TikTok video. Image: @londierh_m
Source: TikTok

The hun shared a clip which left many people online in awe.

Woman buys a new car

The video shared by TikTok user @londierh_m shows the stunner at the dealership where she went to fetch her car. The dealership's workers celebrated the joyful moment by handing her a basket filled with goodies as a token to thank the babe for choosing their services.

@londierh_m went on to unveil her brand-new vehicle, a stunning black Haval H6GT. Taking to her TikTok, @londierh_m expressed her feelings about achieving such a huge milestone.

"Isaiah 60:22 Small girl, praying mother and grandmother, big God."

The video was well-received by netizens and went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

SA congratulates the new car owner

The online community was proud of the young lady for achieving such a huge milestone, and they headed to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Boi.tumellow said:

"Nah because girllss are winning."

Mlihlana was touched:

"Another day of being happy for a stranger on TikTok. Congratulations mama."

Lorna Singo simply added:

"Congratulations to you dear."

Ayanda M gushed over the hun whip, saying:

"Congratulations, gorgeous, your car is beautiful, sana."

Khomotjo Maifo on YT commented:

"Congratulations Londi. What a beautiful car."

“I couldn’t be happier”: SA woman buys her first car at 22

Briefly News previously reported that a hun in Mzansi gave her viewers a glimpse into her journey to purchase her first car, and people were inspired.

The stunner, who goes by the handle @khanyimnguni10, shared a clip on the video platform showcasing her new whip. @khanyimnguni10 revealed to her viewers that she had just bought a car while taking to her TikTok caption and expressed how she felt about acquiring her first luxury vehicle at 22.

