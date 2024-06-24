SA Maths Teacher Buys First Brand New Car With Cash in Heartwarming Video
- A Mzansi woman bought herself a new whip in cash and took it to TikTok to show it off
- The video gained a massive attraction on social media, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- The online community reacted to the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section, praising the young woman
An educator flexed her big girl purchase in a TikTok video making rounds online, and people loved it.
Maths teacher celebrates buying first car cash
A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @fave_maths_teacher gave her viewers a glimpse of the day she purchased her brand-new car. In the clip, the young lady can be seen at a car dealership with her loved ones.
While the teacher was about to collect her whip, she was left emotional and began to cry as her mother held her in her arms, comforting and praying for her daughter. The stunner also revealed that she bought her grey Toyota in cash, which impressed netizens.
Take a look at the lady's vehicle below:
TikTokkers shared the woman's excitement
The video garnered over 53k views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Many online users showered the lady with love and congratulatory messages.
L_u said:
"This is a huge achievement! Congratulations."
Yamkelani expressed:
"This gave me goosebumps, congratulations."
Wendy_Lee replied:
"What a wonderful God he is. Congratulations sis."
Tariro Naima was impressed:
"Yessss yessss, we love to see it."
Mommy shared:
"How mama held and prayed for you congratulations cc."
BrYcE.ArNoLd commented:
"To many more happy travels and miles, be safe on the roads but make the most of it. Congratulations. "
Woman buys an Auto World Car and shares TikTok video, Mzansi amped
Briefly News previously reported that a South African lady was filled with pride and joy as she celebrated purchasing a new car.
A video posted by @siphosethu_25 on TikTok shows the young lady walking into the Auto World car dealership. The sales agent hypes up the woman as she arrives close to her car, covered in a black cloth. The scenery of the place was of those in a nightclub. Strobe lights and music were playing in the background.
