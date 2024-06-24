A Mzansi woman bought herself a new whip in cash and took it to TikTok to show it off

The video gained a massive attraction on social media, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section, praising the young woman

An educator flexed her big girl purchase in a TikTok video making rounds online, and people loved it.

An educator flaunted her first car in a TikTok video, leaving SA in awe. Image: @fave_maths_teacher

Source: TikTok

Maths teacher celebrates buying first car cash

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @fave_maths_teacher gave her viewers a glimpse of the day she purchased her brand-new car. In the clip, the young lady can be seen at a car dealership with her loved ones.

While the teacher was about to collect her whip, she was left emotional and began to cry as her mother held her in her arms, comforting and praying for her daughter. The stunner also revealed that she bought her grey Toyota in cash, which impressed netizens.

Take a look at the lady's vehicle below:

TikTokkers shared the woman's excitement

The video garnered over 53k views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Many online users showered the lady with love and congratulatory messages.

L_u said:

"This is a huge achievement! Congratulations."

Yamkelani expressed:

"This gave me goosebumps, congratulations."

Wendy_Lee replied:

"What a wonderful God he is. Congratulations sis."

Tariro Naima was impressed:

"Yessss yessss, we love to see it."

Mommy shared:

"How mama held and prayed for you congratulations cc."

BrYcE.ArNoLd commented:

"To many more happy travels and miles, be safe on the roads but make the most of it. Congratulations. "

