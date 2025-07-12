Kaizer Chiefs' poor pre-season form continues with another defeat in the Netherlands on Saturday afternoon

The Premier Soccer League giants lose third consecutive pre-season match, falling to a 1-0 loss to NEC Nijmegen

Fans dragged the Glamour Boys after their poor performance against the Dutch side this weekend on social media

Kaizer Chiefs have continued their poor run of form in their pre-season tour in the Netherlands as they stumble to yet another defeat.

The Premier Soccer League lost their first two pre-season matches against Vitesse and Utrecht and have now suffered another defeat against NEC Nijmegen.

Nasreddine Nabi decided to leave all of Amakhosi's new signings on the bench while selecting the players who led the club to their Nedbank Cup triumph last season in his starting line-up.

Brandon Petersen started in goal, and the newly returned from injury Reeve Frosler, who has scored Kaizer Chiefs' only goal in their pre-season so far, started in defence alongside Dillon Solomons, Zitha Kwinika, and Inacio Miguel.

The midfield was secured by Gaston Sirino, Samkelo Zwane, and George Matlou, while the attack featured Tashreeq Morris, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Pule Mmodi.

How the match between NEC and Chiefs panned out

Kaizer Chiefs were pegged back by the Dutch side in the 12th minute, but Petersen was up to the task and made a good save.

The European side had another good chance in the 21st minute, but the effort from the edge of the box went wide.

Petersen was almost caught off his line nine minutes before the break, but the South African goalkeeper was saved as the effort missed the target.

In the 37th minute, Kaizer Chiefs had their first chance in the game, but Sirino's close-range strike was saved by NEC's goalie.

After the half-time break, Nabi made several changes in his line-up, with Bruce Bvuma, Aden McCarthy, and some new signings coming on.

Pressure from NEC Nijmegen finally paid off in the 73rd minute after Koki Ogawa put the ball past Bvuma to give the home side the deserved win.

The PSL side had the chance to get an equaliser with two late opportunities but failed to get past the home side's goalkeeper.

Fans criticised Kaizer Chiefs after stumbling to yet another defeat in their ongoing pre-season tour in the Netherlands.

Fans drag Kaizer Chiefs after three consecutive defeats

kay_ramos_p said:

"Lol the problem is not the players but the coach, no identity, style of play or what so on, just playing for vibes 😅"

Yoleka_Ntuli wrote:

"I'm happy so far each and every game there improvements.... but we need a DM proper DM ASAP."

Masike04 commented:

"People will complain about this result without having watched the match and actually seeing that this team has improved 🙄🙄🙄"

yswytch1 added:

"I saw an improved KC. The passing lanes, the ball movement, rest defence...we really played well today, despite the defeat 👏"

siphumelel26529 shared:

"You will go back to SA without winning any pre season game vele,aibo even players must show hunger and fight even if its pre season games.."

SIZOPHUMELELA_N reacted:

"No one can convince me that KC hasn't improved guys. This season, we going to compete. Young lads from DDC💯🙌🏿🙌🏿"

ThabisoMapaila responded

"When are we gonna put a team that we trust, our best team? This thing of just putting everyone everywhere is not beneficial, matter of fact it's chaotic. Play Miguel and Dortley, Monyane and Shinga. Cele, Ngcobo/Mabaso and Chislett then Lillepo Naledi and Mdu."

