Maart Ends Kaizer Chiefs' Trophy Drought As They Defeat Pirates in Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs have ended their ten-year wait for a title as they claimed a 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys took the lead through Gaston Sirino's penalty but couldn’t hold on to the lead for long as Evidence Makgopa levelled the scoreline just minutes later.

A second-half goal from former Orlando Pirates player Yusuf Maart sealed the deserved victory for Nasreddine Nabi's side against their archrivals.

It’s Nabi’s first trophy as Kaizer Chiefs manager and a step towards the promising plans the club is making for the future.

Kaizer Chiefs Defeat Pirates in Nedbank Cup Final

Orlando Pirates started the match as the better side, with Relebohile Mofokeng and Deon Hotto both getting early touches, along with Mohau Nkota, who attempted to set up Evidence Makgopa in the opening minute.

Despite early pressure from the Bucs, Kaizer Chiefs were awarded a penalty after Deano van Rooyen brought down Pule Mmodi in the box in the eighth minute. Sirino stepped up and made no mistake in converting the penalty, putting the ball past Sipho Chaine to give Amakhosi the lead.

The Glamour Boys' lead lasted only eight minutes, as Pirates equalized when Makgopa headed home from a set-piece in the 18th minute to make it 1-1.

The Sea Robbers had the chance to take the lead before the break, but Nkota's effort from the right wing was saved by Chiefs' goalkeeper Peterson in the 35th minute.

Source: Briefly News