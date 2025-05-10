Orlando Pirates are said to have completed the signing of Sihle Nduli from Premier Soccer League rivals despite being linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs

The Stellenbosch FC midfielder has been a transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs for months but he poised to join the Glamour Boys' city rivals on a free transfer this summer

The Sea Robbers moved past Amakhosi on the deal as the club have also been monitoring the former TS Galaxy star since last transfer window

Orlando Pirates have reportedly completed the signing of Kaizer Chiefs target Sihle Nduli from one of their Premier Soccer League rivals.

The South African midfielder has been on the radar of both Soweto giants, but the Sea Robbers have won the race for the player's signature.

The 29-year-old has been one of the best players for his club over the past two seasons, and his performances were the main reason he was being pursued by top teams in the Betway Premiership.

Sihle Nduli is poised to join Orlando Pirates this summer at the end of his contract with Stellenbosch FC.

He became an important player after Kaizer Chiefs signed Sibongiseni 'Ox' Mthethwa from Stellenbosch FC two seasons ago.

Pirates sign Kaizer Chiefs target Nduli

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Pirates have reached an agreement with Stellenbosch FC star Nduli for a summer move to the club when his contract with the Stellies expires at the end of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs were reportedly leading the race for deal a few months ago and had their offer reportedly rejected by Stellies in January, but the Bucs have surged ahead to convince the player to sign for them instead.

He will be joining the Sea Robbers on a free transfer after making 41 appearances for Stellenbosch FC in all competitions this season, including their impressive run to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Nduli scored the winning goal that knocked out the competition’s defending champions, Zamalek, in the quarter-final stage. However, they were unable to progress past Simba SC in the semi-finals, with Steve Barker lamenting VAR interventions that denied the Maroons some key calls.

Sihle Nduli in action during Stellenbosch FC clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership this season.

The former TS Galaxy star played over 100 matches for the Cape Winelands outfit after spending three years at the club, but he will continue his PSL journey with Pirates next season, fighting for a place in the starting lineup alongside Makhehlene Makhaula and Thalente Mbatha.

Reactions as Pirates sign Ndule for Stellies

Jumpman said:

"Chiefs sleeping again."

VistaMavuthela reacted:

"I don’t watch enough Stellenbosch games to know if this would be a good signing or another signing adding just numbers."

jingles Pereira commented:

"They must proceed this deal. We want tito out of the team next season, we want to compete with sundowns."

TSOliphant wrote:

"This was the only missing at Orlando Pirates particularly in the middle-field Nduli is a proper Middle-field I foresee a good combination of him and Mbatha... perhaps now we should look for a proper Left-back and a winger..."

EmmBee327 shared:

"Good signing for their midfield they can finally build up outside of Chaine and the Defenders."

Sibulele mentioned:

"No coach yet for next season and they’re signing someone who might not match the profile of whoever the coach will be. Love this"

