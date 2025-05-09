Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is planning on adding three new young players to the Glamour Boys' first team ahead of next season

The three youngsters will come from their DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side that won the title under the guidance of Vela Khumalo over the weekend

The youngsters will join the senior side when they go on pre-season and could get a chance to be promoted to the first-team in the 2025-26 campaign

Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly working on adding three new youngsters to Kaizer Chiefs' first team ahead of the 2025-2026 season, following a below-par performance in the ongoing campaign.

The Tunisian tactician joined the Soweto giants last summer and added several new quality players to the Amakhosi squad, but those players didn't improve the team's performance in the first half of the season.

The club decided to add another set of players to the squad in the January transfer window, with Glody Lilepo, Thabo Cele, and Tashreeq Morris, but they still struggled to make an impact in the Betway Premiership.

Despite the struggles for most of the season in the league, the team had an outstanding performance in the Nedbank Cup and will face archrivals Orlando Pirates in the final of the competition on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

They managed to knock out Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals, but since defeating the Brazilians, they have struggled to secure a win in the league, losing to Marumo Gallants and the Sea Robbers by the same scoreline of 2-1 both at the FNB Stadium.

Nabi to add three youngsters to Kaizer Chiefs' first team

According to Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach, Vela Khumalo, three players from his team will join the senior side and be part of the pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

“Players like Matlaba [Kabelo Nkgwesa], [Thulani] Mabaso, and Takalani [Mazhamba] will go to pre-season with the first team,” Khumalo said, as quoted by Sowetan Live.

“This is by far the best year of my coaching career after qualifying the U-17 for the World Cup and now winning the DDC title. This tops winning the Cosafa Cup with the U17 national team.”

Kaizer Chiefs have promoted several players from their DDC side into the first team over the years. The likes of Mfundo Vilakazi and Wandile Duba are part of that list, with many more set to join them in the future.

Nabi is also working on bringing in new signings during the summer, as the transition period for the team ends at the close of this season, with next campaign's results being more crucial for the Tunisian mentor.

Nabi confirms addition of Bafana star to Chiefs first team

Briefly News also reported that Nabi confirmed the addition of a South African international to Kaizer Chiefs' first team squad as they battle with different injuries to senior players.

The Bafana Bafana star has been linked with a move to other Premier Soccer League sides but will now join Amakhosi senior side.

Source: Briefly News