Kaizer Chiefs have suffered yet another defeat in the Betway Premiership after losing to Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium this weekend

The Soweto giants have knocked out of the top eight on the Premier Soccer League table as they've been without a win in their last six matches in the league

Nasreddine Nabi's side have been struggling with their form in the league with their last win in all competition coming against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs continue their poor run of form in the Betway Premiership as they suffered a 2-1 home loss against Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys took the lead through Glody Lilepo, but goals from Matome Mathiane and Daniel Msendami gave the visitors a deserved win over the Soweto giants.

Nasreddine Nabi's side chances of making top eight is now in doubt as they've moved down to ninth place on the table with 30 points from 25 matches this season.

Kaizer Chiefs lose to Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs started the match brightly and were close to taking an early lead, but Wandile Duba's effort went wide in the fifth minute.

The hosts took the lead after 10 minutes of play following a beautiful run from Lilepo. The Congolese striker went past a couple of Marumo Gallants defenders before unleashing a ferocious shot from long-range that went past Washington Arubi.

Dillan Solomons tried to give the home side a two-goal lead in the 26th minute, but his effort was saved by Arubi.

The visitors were back in the game with four minutes left to play in the first half. Daniel Msendami drew a save from Bruce Bvuma with a shot inside the box, but Matome Mathiane put the rebound into the back of the net to level the scoreline before the break.

The second half was a closely contested tie with both teams trying to take the lead. Kaizer Chiefs had the better chances, but it was the visitors who took the lead in the 70th minute.

Msendami took an ambitious shot from a long-range free-kick that eventually went past Bvuma in goal.

Second-half substitute Edson Castillo was close to levelling the scoreline in the 88th minute, but his header was saved by Arubi.

The visitors held on to their lead and took all three points back to Bloemfontein, bringing their total to 30 points.

Abdeslam Ouaddou has been in top form for Marumo Gallants since replacing Dan Malesela as head coach. He has won five out of the 11 matches he has overseen.

The win over Kaizer Chiefs moved them to tenth on the league table, level on points with the Glamour Boys.

Nabi's side's last win in all competition came against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final and would be facing Orlando Pirates in the final.

Source: Briefly News