PSL Manager Tips Rulani Mokwena to Be One of the Best Coaches in the World

A Premier Soccer League manager has tipped Rulani Mokwena to be rated as one of the best football coaches in the world despite recent issues he's having with his present job.

The South African tactician left Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season to join Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club but has struggled to hit the ground running in the Botola Pro League.

"I don’t really have any advice for my brother Coach Rulani because he understands the ecosystem very well," Ouaddou told iDiski Times.

"But what I can suggest is that he stays patient. Morocco is a football-loving country, full of passionate fans, but like in many Mediterranean countries, impatience can be a problem. Add to that the influence of the digital world, where coaches are constantly under pressure due to social media, and it doesn’t make things easier for them to work calmly.

"People need to realize that a club is like a business now, and every project takes time. There are short-term, medium-term, and long-term projects. I believe Coach Rulani is in Morocco for the long haul, and if we give him the time he needs, he will bring success. I’m confident that with time, he’ll win trophies and put Casablanca back in the spotlight, competing for African cups and the Champions League.

"We just need to be patient, like with any club. But I understand that in the football world, chairmen often feel the pressure from fans, which sometimes leads to decisions like firing a coach. But without a doubt, Rulani is the future. He’s a modern coach, and we need to support him because he will become one of the best coaches in the world, not just in Africa."

