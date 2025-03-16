Mokwena Sends Daring ‘Sack’ Message to Wydad Board After Four Consecutive Draws

Rulani Mokwena is ready to leave his coaching role at Wydad Athletic Club after the Red Castles' draw against Ittihad Tanger

The Moroccan side have been on a poor run of form in the last four matches in the Botola Professional League

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor challenged the club's management over his tactical approach and won't mind if he's sacked

South African coach Rulani Mokwena has sent a strong message to Wydad Athletic Club board after the Red Castle drew their last four matches in the Botola Pro League.

The Moroccan side made it four draws after their 1-1 against Ittihad Tanger with Thembinkosi Lorch scoring his first goal for the club in the match.

Wydad dropped to fourth on the log after the draw and are two points behind AS FAR Rabat that occupy the CAF Champions League spot.

Mokwena defends his tactics after Wydad's draw.

According to Afrik-Foot as per FARPost, Mokwena defended his tactics after the four consecutive draws and claimed he takes full responsibility and would step down if Wydad's management felt he's holding the club back.

“When I was brought to Wydad, it was with a clear understanding of the style of play I believe in, and I’m committed to it. I’ve dedicated myself as a coach to developing, studying, and refining what works for me. I’ve seen success with this approach before, and I’m confident it will work here too, but it will take some time," he said.

“I’m deeply passionate about this club, and I want you to know that if I’m the reason Wydad isn’t progressing, I won’t hesitate to step aside. I’ll be the first to ask for permission to return to South Africa if I’m the issue.

“If I am the problem, I trust the president [Hicham Ait Menna] and the board to make the decision to relieve me of my duties. I have no desire to hold Wydad back.

“If Wydad feel they can be better without me, I love Wydad too much to be an obstacle. We shouldn’t question our style of play—look at the chances we’ve created. However, not winning in our last four matches is not acceptable.

"We have an important break coming up with the FIFA international window, and there will be discussions, including in the media, about the future of the coach, and that’s fine. But I want to make it clear that I’m here for the long term, with my contract running until 2027. My goal is to remain at Wydad as long as I can, but results will determine that."

