Rulani Mokwena has confirmed he observing this year's Ramadan fasting alongside Wydad Athletic Club Muslim players

The South African tactician explained the reason behind his decision to join the Muslim players to fast in this Ramadan season despite being a Christian

The former Orlando Pirates coach also he's emotional making reference to the death of his grandmother two weeks ago

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made a surprising revelation about observing Ramadan fasting despite being a devoted Christian.

The South African tactician moved to Morocco last summer to join Wydad Athletic Club, but he's yet to have a consistent performance since taking over the job.

The Red Castle drew 2-2 against FUS Rabat in their last match in the Botola Pro League, which led to the Mzansi coach voicing out his emotion to Wydad fans.

Rulani Mokwena explains why he's fasting alongside his Muslim players in this Ramadan period.

Source: Twitter

Mokwena explains why he's observing Ramadan fasting

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwena confirmed that he was fasting alongside other Muslim players during this Ramadan period despite being a Christian.

The South African coach claimed he wanted to understand how the players are feeling when they are fasting and delivering on the pitch at same time.

Rulani Mokwena explains how hard it is to observe the Ramadan fasting and be playing football.

Source: Twitter

“Let me be honest, this is my first Ramadan as a coach, and it’s been tough. Can I share something with you that most people don’t know? I’m fasting alongside the players so that I can truly understand what they’re going through. It’s hard for me, and if it’s hard for me, just imagine how much more challenging it must be for them. They have to run for 90 minutes, and train every day... all I ask for is a bit of compassion. Throwing bottles, that’s not something I like to see,” he said.

“I didn’t get into football for this. We have a goal and remember, the goal is the dream. Dreams are pure. They come from a place of motivation and pride in achieving them.

“The dream is to win Botola or secure a spot in the CAF Champions League. That’s what this club deserves, and while I’m here—whether some want me here or not—I’ll fight with Wydad until my last breath for that spot."

Mokwena also talked about the event that led to his grandmother's passing two weeks ago while being emotional.

“Honestly, I’m feeling a bit emotional. I lost my grandmother two weeks ago, and maybe this isn’t something I should be sharing publicly, but she fell ill the same day the photo of me being hit by bottles went viral in South Africa. And we think it’s okay to throw bottles at these players or boo them at halftime? Why can’t we encourage them instead? They’re giving their all, guys,” he added.

“We’re fighting. What more do you want from these players? They need support to give their best. I am not lying when I say I see it on their faces. That’s why they responded in the second half—they’re putting in their best. They’re doing everything they can.

"All I ask from Wydad fans in the next six matches in the league is for them to help push this team over the line.

“We've got the best supporters in Morocco. When we lifted the CAF Champions League, I watched that match live against Egyptian giants Al Ahly. In any other stadium, The Red Devils would’ve been victorious, but not with the Wydad fans behind us.

“That’s what I want as a coach—more backing, positivity. Don’t be obsessed. Obsession comes from a darker place, from a place of uncooperativeness. But dreams are pure. They give you motivation. You fall, you rise again because you’re chasing a dream. That’s all I’m asking for. I’m sorry, I have to go now.”

Mokwena slams Wydad fans over lack of support

Briefly News earlier reported that Mokwena was unhappy with Wydad fans after their 2-2 draw against FUS Rabat in the Botola Pro League.

The South African coach wants more support from the club's fans especially for his players.

