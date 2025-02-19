Wydad Athletic Club opens negotiations with Orlando Pirates over a potential transfer for the young star forward

The Wydad coach seeks to strengthen his team with top-quality signings, aiming to restore the club’s dominance

The 20-year-old has made a significant impact at Orlando Pirates with 14 goals and 18 assists

Rulani Mokwena, the coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club, is reportedly in talks with Orlando Pirates over a move for one of their rising stars, Relebohile Mofokeng.

Mokwena, who previously managed the Buccaneers, is eager to make a statement by signing Mofokeng as part of his ambitious plans to restore Wydad’s dominance in African football.

Wydad Athletic Club Head Coach Rulani Mokwena has been courting the young Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng.Image Credit/Kick Off.

Source: Twitter

Mokwena's Vision for Wydad's Revival

Since taking charge at Wydad, Mokwena has set his sights on rebuilding the club into a powerhouse once again.

Securing a player of Mofokeng’s caliber would be a significant step towards achieving his goal, especially with the FIFA Club World Cup on the horizon.

Transfer Talks Confirmed by French Media

According to reports from L’Équipe, confirmed by Kick-Off, Wydad Athletic Club has already opened negotiations with Orlando Pirates regarding Mofokeng’s potential transfer.

With the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup approaching later this year, Wydad is eager to bolster their squad with high-quality players.

Mofokeng's Stellar Performances at Orlando Pirates

The 20-year-old attacker has been in sensational form since making his professional debut two seasons ago.

Mofokeng has scored 14 goals and provided 18 assists in 70 appearances for Orlando Pirates, showcasing his versatility, technical skill, and clinical finishing. His rapid rise has made him one of the most exciting young talents in South African football.

Orlando Pirates' Dilemma: Sell or Retain Mofokeng?

As Mofokeng becomes an increasingly pivotal figure for Orlando Pirates, the club faces a difficult decision.

Will they cash in on the promising youngster or resist Wydad's advances, keeping him in South Africa for the foreseeable future? The coming weeks will be critical as negotiations continue to unfold.

Recently, Orlando Pirates turned down an offer from Egyptian club Zamalek for their talented forward, Relebohile Mofokeng. This decision has added even more intrigue to the ongoing transfer saga.

With Wydad Athletic Club now pursuing the 20-year-old star, all eyes are on Orlando Pirates to see if they will be willing to part with one of their key players.

The question that looms large: Can Rulani Mokwena, the former Orlando Pirates coach and fellow South African, successfully lure Mofokeng to the Moroccan giants?

With Mokwena’s connections to the club and his ambitious plans for Wydad, this transfer chase promises to be an exciting one.

Rulani Mokwena targets Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng for Wydad Athletic Club,Image Credit/Phil Ghate.

Source: Twitter

What’s Next for Mofokeng?

If the transfer goes through, Mofokeng will have the opportunity to test himself in the highly competitive Moroccan league and potentially feature in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Such a move could be a career-defining moment for the young forward, potentially opening doors to further opportunities, including a future move to European football.

Mabasa Leads Pirates in Hunt for Silverware

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has expressed that the entire squad is united in their pursuit of glory across multiple competitions, including the PSL, Nedbank Cup, and CAF Champions League.

Mabasa, who is currently second on the club’s all-time scoring charts with 44 goals, is 14 goals away from surpassing Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi’s record of 58 goals.

Source: Briefly News