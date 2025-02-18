The Nigerian international defender is set to make his long-awaited return to the Orlando Pirates squad

With key players like Thabiso Sesane ruled out due to injury, Pirates have been struggling with defensive depth

Pirates face a demanding schedule with important league and cup matches, and Ndah's return is seen as vital

Orlando Pirates are set to receive a significant defensive boost as Nigerian international Olisa Ndah prepares to make his long-awaited return to the squad.

Ndah, who has been sidelined since September 2024 due to a serious injury, is now fully fit and ready to strengthen the Buccaneers' defense during a crucial phase of the season.

Pirates’ Defensive Woes Amid Injury Setbacks

The Buccaneers have faced defensive challenges in recent weeks, particularly after Thabiso Sesane suffered a ruptured tendon in a clash against Sekhukhune United, ruling him out for an extended period.

His injury disrupted a solid defensive partnership with Nkosinathi Sibisi, forcing coach Jose Riveiro to make tactical adjustments.

With both Ndah and Tapelo Xoki previously unavailable, Xoki had to step in alongside Sibisi to stabilize the backline. Ndah’s return now provides much-needed reinforcement at the heart of the defense.

Ndah’s Fitness and Return to Action

Ndah has been training intensively with the squad in recent weeks, showing promising signs of regaining peak fitness. Sources within the club confirm that the towering center-back is now ready for selection and could feature in the upcoming fixtures, bringing stability and experience back to the Pirates' defense.

Ndah has done well in the past few weeks and will be ready when selected to play. He is in line to return in the coming matches, possibly this week, the source revealed.

A Busy Schedule Awaits Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates are set for a demanding run of fixtures as they compete in both the Premier Soccer League and the Nedbank Cup.

Their schedule includes a crucial away match against Golden Arrows, a home clash with Cape Town City, and a high-stakes Nedbank Cup quarter-final against SuperSport United.

With Mamelodi Sundowns leading the league, Pirates must maintain consistency to stay in contention for both domestic honors. A fully fit squad, including key players like Olisa Ndah, could provide the stability needed to secure crucial points and advance in the cup competition.

Ndah’s Return Boosts Pirates’ Title Hopes

The return of Olisa Ndah could play a crucial role in Orlando Pirates’ pursuit of silverware this season. His strength and leadership in defense will be essential as the Buccaneers battle for league and cup success.

With defensive depth being a concern, Ndah’s presence could be a game-changer in their title challenge.

Orlando Pirates Looking Ahead

As the Orlando Pirates squad prepares for a series of high-stakes matches, the return of Olisa Ndah offers a glimmer of hope for a team navigating injuries and a packed schedule. With his experience and physicality, Ndah is poised to make a significant impact as the Pirates push forward with renewed determination.

