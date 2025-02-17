Orlando Pirates could face Mamelodi Sundowns, MC Alger, or Pyramids in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals

José Riveiro acknowledges the advantages of facing Sundowns but prefers to meet them later in the tournament

Pirates are still in the running for the DStv Premiership, Nedbank Cup, and CAF Champions League

Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro looks on during the Premier Soccer League football match at the FNB Stadium on October 29, 2022. Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

As reported by iDiski Times, Orlando Pirates head coach José Riveiro has expressed his views on the potential of facing South African rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals. The draw, scheduled for February 20, 2025, in Doha, Qatar, will decide if the Buccaneers will play against Sundowns, MC Alger, or Pyramids FC in the upcoming round.

Pirates secured their spot in the knockout stage by finishing at the top of Group C after a decisive victory against Egyptian giants Al Ahly. However, a potential clash with Sundowns raises eyebrows following Pirates' recent 4-1 defeat to the Brazilians in a DStv Premiership encounter.

Riveiro Prefers a Later Meeting with Sundowns

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has weighed in on the possibility of being drawn against Mamelodi Sundowns in the next round of the CAF Champions League on Thursday.Image Credit/Lorenz Kohler

Source: Facebook

When asked about the prospect of meeting Sundowns, Riveiro acknowledged the advantages and challenges of facing a familiar opponent.

It’s one of the three we can get in that draw. If it’s Sundowns, it’s good we don’t need to travel so far, so it can be good for the planning of both teams. We know each other very well.

Riveiro told iDiski Times. While a fixture between Pirates and Sundowns would attract massive attention, Riveiro expressed his preference for a later meeting in the competition.

Hopefully, it’s not this time. Hopefully, a bit later in the competition—it could be much better for all of us if that game happens just at the end,”

He added.

Pirates Still Competing on Multiple Fronts

Beyond their CAF Champions League ambitions, Pirates remain competitive on multiple fronts this season. They have already secured the MTN8 title, advanced to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, and remain in contention for the league title. The depth of their squad will be tested as they juggle fixtures in domestic and continental competitions.

Fan Reactions on X

Orlando Pirates fans and football enthusiasts took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on José Riveiro's comments about a potential CAF Champions League quarterfinal clash with Mamelodi Sundowns. Here’s what they had to say:

@Vuyo Thabethe –

😂😂😂 You do realise that Jose has faced Sundowns in 4 cup games and he lost none of those, including 2 cup finals, and this is a cup game? 🤔"

@Kleinbooi

He’s scared of Mamelodi Sundowns, this one. Why does he say ‘…hopefully later in the competition’? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 That 4-1 left a scar!"

@Sphamindlos –

Spoken like a true leader. Didn't reduce himself to Mark's level for even asking that question. Like, what answer was he hoping for?"

@Balekane M –

Jose in a nutshell I want Sundowns in the semis or the final of #CAFCL. Not now.

@The Real Polosho –

Well said, coach. An all-South African final would be awesome!

