Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said was not surprised that Mamelodi Sundowns lost to TS Galaxy, citing the level of competition in the PSL

Riveiro’s side are currently nine points behind Sundowns in the race for the PSL title, while they have two games in hand over the defending champions

Local football fans backed Riveiro on social media, saying he is the right man to challenge Sundowns’ dominance of the PSL title

Jose Riviero praised the level of competition in the PSL after log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy on Tuesday, 11 February 2025.

The Orlando Pirates coach said several teams in the PSL are hitting good form as the Soweto giants sit nine points behind Sundowns on the log, with two games in hand.

Riveiro has not given up on the PSL title but first has to navigate Pirates’ Nedbank Cup duties with the defending champions facing Baroka FC on Saturday, 15 February.

Jose Riveiro relishes competition in the PSL

Riveiro speaks about the PSL in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Riveiro praised Galaxy after they beat Sundowns, and said there is still time for Pirates to make a push for the PSL title.

Riveiro said:

“The league is a marathon, it’s 30 games, there’s good teams right now, teams in good moments of form, look what happened the other day with Galaxy and Sundowns, for me, it’s not a surprise. We all know how difficult it is to go to Mbombela, I think Galaxy last season was the best in home matches after Sundowns. So having a bad day, it’s human; acceptable and that’s the competition itself. Having Galaxy in that form, Sekhukhune; Polokwane City and hopefully soon some other teams can hit top form, it’s good for the league, competition and our football.”

Pirates confirmed their match against Baroka on their Twitter (X) account:

Pirates chase Nedbank silverware

Last season, Pirates beat Sundowns in the final of the Nedbank Cup and the Soweto giants could reach the last eight after beating Baroka.

Coach Rivieiro though could have some selection headaches as the side is currently experiencing an injury crisis.

Among the several injuries at Pirates, the side will be without defender Thabiso Sesane and midfielder Thalente Mbatha.

Fans back Riveiro

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to back Riveiro, saying the Spaniard still has time to push for the PSL title.

Omphi Green gave their opinion:

“I'm not healed from that 4-1 loss; it's just unacceptable but let me take back my words about him being fired. Let's give him time; we still have 16 games to play.”

Nthabeleng Lefatle admires Riveiro:

“I love you so much, my coach. You are like a father to me.”

Atlegang Sekele says Riveiro learnt a lesson:

“Riveiro, Sundowns beat you the same way you beat Manqoba; with counter attacks.”

Immortal Ike is not surprised:

“It’s no surprise because football is like that. Every team is likely to lose at some point.”

Tlokwa Noko says Riveiro is lining up an excuse:

“He's indirectly saying what will happen to them against Baroka; it will be out of his control.”

